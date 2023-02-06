Top 5 most devastating earthquakes: From Sichuan to Haiti, latest in Turkey and Syria

Earthquakes, as one of the most powerful forces of nature, have the ability to bring about extensive destruction and loss of life.

Throughout history, many formidable earthquakes have resulted in untold casualties and devastated communities.

From massive quakes in China and India to devastating tsunamis in Indonesia and Japan, these events have left a lasting impact on the world and serve as a sobering reminder of nature’s wrath.

The latest earthquake hit Turkey and Syria early Monday morning with tremors felt across the region in Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Greece.



Here are the top 5 most devastating earthquakes of all time:

1. The Great Sichuan Earthquake, 2008

This disaster struck the Sichuan province in China on May 12, 2008, resulting in a magnitude 8.0 quake that caused widespread destruction and loss of life.

With over 800,000 fatalities and 375,000 injuries, many buildings, including schools and hospitals, were damaged or completely destroyed, leaving tens of thousands homeless. The earthquake also triggered landslides and cut off road and communication networks, which posed major challenges for rescue and relief efforts.

2. Haiti Earthquake, 2010

This catastrophic event happened in Haiti on January 12, 2010, with a magnitude of 7.0. The quake caused widespread devastation in the capital city of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas, resulting in over 220,000 deaths and 300,000 injuries.

Many buildings, including homes, schools, and hospitals, were destroyed or severely damaged, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. The quake also caused widespread panic and chaos as people struggled to find food, water, and medical care in the aftermath.

3. Sumatra earthquake and tsunami, 2004

This massive natural disaster struck the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, on December 26, 2004, resulting in a 9.1-magnitude earthquake which triggered a massive tsunami that affected several countries in the Indian Ocean region.

With over 230,000 fatalities in 14 countries, it remains one of the deadliest tsunamis in recorded history. The tsunami caused widespread destruction along the coast, wiping out entire villages and damaging critical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and communication networks.

4. Iran Bam earthquake, 2003

With a magnitude of 6.6, this natural disaster struck the city of Bam in Iran on December 26, 2003.

The earthquake resulted in widespread destruction and loss of life, with over 26,000 fatalities and 30,000 injuries.

The quake caused widespread damage to the city, destroying or severely damaging many buildings, including homes and historical structures. The aftermath also saw widespread panic and chaos as people struggled to find food, water, and medical care.

5. India-Nepal earthquake, 2015

This catastrophic natural disaster struck Nepal on April 25, 2015, with a magnitude of 7.8.

The earthquake caused widespread destruction and loss of life, with over 9,000 fatalities and 22,000 injuries in Nepal and over 200 deaths in India.

The India-Nepal earthquake of 2015 remains one of the deadliest earthquakes in recent history and its impact is still felt in Nepal today.

Latest Turkey-Syria earthquake 2023

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and killing at least 360 people.

With hundreds injured, the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched the rubble in cities and towns across the area.

Felt as far away as Cairo, the quake struck a region that has been shaped by more than a decade of civil war in Syria.

The earthquake was centered about 90 kilometers from the Syrian border outside the city of Gaziantep, a major Turkish provincial capital.

At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said.

The earthquake was also felt in Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Cyprus, according to several news reports.

An injured child is rescued from earthquake rubble in Syria's Azaz. A total of at least 500 people in Turkey and Syria were killed in the devastating earthquake that hit both countries.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Around 18,000 were killed in powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

