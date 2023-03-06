Holi 2023: India’s Festival of Colors celebrations, significance and controversies

Holi, widely known as the Festival of Colors, is one of India’s most vibrant and joyous festivals.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

It celebrates the arrival of spring and is usually observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna, which typically falls in March. In 2023, Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday (March 8).

What is Holi?

Holi is a time when people set aside their differences and come together to celebrate with family, friends, and strangers. It is a festival that is enjoyed by people of all ages, and it is marked by enthusiasm and excitement.

The roots of Holi can be traced back to ancient Hindu mythology, where it is believed that the festival commemorates the victory of good over evil.

According to one of the most popular legends, Holika, a demoness, was burned to death by Prahlad, Lord Vishnu's devotee, with the help of Lord Vishnu. This victory of good over evil is celebrated as the Holika Dahan, which is the burning of Holika, held on the eve of Holi.

Another legend associated with Holi is the story of Lord Krishna, who is believed to have played Holi with his friends and beloved Radha in his hometown of Vrindavan. The playful and mischievous aspect of Holi is still celebrated in many parts of India, especially in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The celebrations of Holi typically begin with the Holika Dahan, which is a symbolic representation of the triumph of good over evil. People light bonfires, sing songs, and dance around the fire. The next day, the actual festival of Holi is celebrated, and this is when people play with colors, water, and other fun elements.

How is Holi celebrated?

The most iconic part of Holi is the throwing of colored powder, also known as Gulal, on each other. People smear each other’s faces with different colors, dance to music, and indulge in delicious sweets and snacks.

In recent years, water guns, water balloons, and even flower petals have also become popular Holi accessories.

Time for forgiveness

Holi is also a time for forgiveness and reconciliation.

People make amends with their friends and family members and let go of any grudges or ill feelings towards others.

In many communities, people also visit their neighbors and exchange sweets and greetings, thus promoting communal harmony and unity.

Apart from being a time for fun and frolic, Holi also has several cultural and religious significances.

It is believed to signify the arrival of spring and the harvest season, and people often offer prayers to the gods for a bountiful harvest.

Holi also has a deep spiritual significance, and many people fast on this day and perform religious rituals to seek blessings from the gods.

Holi celebrations criticized

However, Holi celebrations have faced criticism in recent years due to some negative aspects associated with it. The use of chemical colors and water balloons can harm the environment and cause health problems for people.

To address these issues, several initiatives have been taken by the government and civil society organizations.

Many communities have started using natural colors made from flowers, fruits, and herbs, which are safer and eco-friendly. People are also encouraged to play Holi in a responsible manner, respecting the boundaries and consent of others.

Holi is a unique and colorful festival that reflects the diverse culture and traditions of India.

It is a time for people to come together, forget their differences, and celebrate the joys of life. While there are some concerns associated with the celebrations of Holi, efforts are being made to make it a safer and more inclusive festival for everyone to enjoy.

Read more:

India PM Modi calls for ‘common ground’ on global issues at G20 meeting

Top India court sets up six-member panel to probe Adani market manipulation charges

India should use G20 to help end Ukraine war: Italy’s Meloni