Hybrid-work environments are getting a little better for women

After three years of trial and error, hybrid-work environments are finally becoming more inclusive.

The number of women who reported feeling excluded from meetings and decisions is down more than 36 percent from last year, according to Deloitte’s third annual Women at Work survey, which polled 5,000 women from 10 different countries. In the report, 37 percent of women who work on a hybrid schedule said that they have been left out, including from informal interactions with other coworkers, down from 58 percent.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



There was a similar decrease for hybrid workers who said they don’t have enough access to their companies’ senior leaders, with 30 percent of women expressing such concerns versus 45 percent last year.

Emma Codd, global inclusion leader at Deloitte, said those numbers reflect the growing pains of hybrid work. “Last year, for many leaders and many teams, was a case of finding their way,” she said. “This year we are seeing some bits of that improving, but we’re seeing some really important components of it not. Organizations need to be more deliberate about this, as do leaders.”

In all, 52 percent of the women surveyed said their employers have shifted so they’re back to working in the office full-time, while 35 percent of women said they’re allowed to work on a hybrid schedule. An additional 8 percent of women said they’re offered full flexibility in deciding where they want to work.

More companies are calling their employees back to the office this year, with both Amazon.com Inc. and Starbucks Corp. mandating that workers show face at least three days a week. At Walt Disney Co., it’s a minimum of four days a week.

With a return to office, new problems are arising. Of the approximately 2,200 women who said they’re allowed to have a hybrid-work schedule, 33 percent said there’s still an unsaid expectation that they be in the office — no matter what their bosses say about flexibility — compared to 12 percent who said so last year. A lack of flexibility and predictability was also on the rise, the women said.

Providing flexibility when it comes to work arrangements can be key for both attracting and retaining female workers: Two-thirds of women with flexible work schedules said they plan to stay at their current employer for at last the next three years, compared to the one in five who don’t. And one in 10 women who have flexible schedules said that if their employer made them come back, they’d start looking for a new job.

“Hybrid work could be such a good thing,” said Codd. She understands companies are still figuring it out, but urges them not to abandon the practice altogether. “Refine by all means, but don’t do a U-turn.”

Read more:

Work from home endures, defying pushback from corporate bosses



Work-from-home trend in UK may have peaked, LinkedIn survey finds

UK employers lure Gen Z workers with ‘early finish Fridays’ amid staff shortages