Hajj 2023: Why is the Day of Arafat the pinnacle of the pilgrimage to Mecca?

The annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca officially began on June 26.



During Hajj, millions of worshipers from around the world gather in Mecca to embark on a ritual mandatory for all able-bodied Muslims who can afford it.

Along with the rituals and rites, one day holds exceptional importance: the Day of Arafat.



This pivotal day – observed on the 9th day of Dhu al-Hijjah in the Islamic calendar – is the pinnacle of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Early on Tuesday, pilgrims began marching towards Arafat Mount after spending the day at Mina.

What happens on Day of Arafat?

On this day, pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat to offer their prayers.

Towards Arafat!



Muslims believe the mountain is where Adam and Eve met again after God sent them back to Earth and where the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon.



Muslims often choose to fast on the Day of Arafat as it is said to erase all sins from the previous year and the coming year.

The pilgrims will listen to sermon on the grounds of the Nimra Mosque, which is believed to be the place where Prophet Muhammed stayed before delivering his final sermon.

At sunset, the pilgrims head to Muzdalifah, where they will spend the night supplicating and collecting pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual.



These rituals mark the beginning of the final phase of the Hajj pilgrimage, after which Eid al-Adha will begin.

The largest religious gathering in the world

Hajj is the largest religious gathering in the world, where about 2.5 million people came together to perform the ritual every year before the COVID-19 pandemic.



In January 2023, Saudi Arabia announced that it would be lifting all coronavirus restrictions for this year’s Hajj season and will host pre-pandemic numbers.



In the two years following the pandemic, Saudi Arabia only allowed a limited number of its residents to participate in the Islamic ritual.



In 2022, the Kingdom allowed one million foreign pilgrims to perform Hajj.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia unveiled the largest-ever Hajj operational plan, which will see a record-breaking 14,000 staff members and more than 8,000 volunteers deployed to help the millions of pilgrims.



The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques will also distribute 40 million liters of Zamzam water in over 30,000 distribution points, providing at least two million bottles to pilgrims daily.



A total of 300,000 copies of the Quran will be distributed in the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.



Translation services and guides who speak 51 languages will also be available throughout the sites to cater to the millions coming from around the world.



Pilgrims will be able to take part in Quran recitation and memorization workshops.



Meanwhile, digital technology, including mobile applications and robots at the sites, will enhance the overall worshipper experience.

