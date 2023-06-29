Insilico takes AI-discovered designer drug into trials to treat pulmonary fibrosis

A generative artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotech company, on Tuesday announced Phase 2 trials of a target drug designed using generative #AI tech for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), after completing the Phase 0 and Phase I human safety studies in the US and China.



The lead fibrosis drug INS018_055 by Insilico Medicine -- the first-in-class drug candidate with both an AI-discovered target and designed by AI to reach this stage -- involves the input of the company’s AI and Quantum Research and Development Center in Abu Dhabi.



The development is considered a very big step for the company -- headquartered in Hong Kong and New York -- and the global pharma industry.



Insilico Medicine connects biology, chemistry, and clinical trials analysis using next-generation AI systems. The company has already released several AI software tools – PandaOmics (generative AI for target discovery), Chemistry42 (generative AI for drug design), and InClinico (generative AI for clinical trial outcome prediction) – collectively called Pharma.AI, that are now used by many academics, pharma, and biotechnology companies.





INS018_055 , the potentially first-in-class anti-fibrotic drug candidate was fully delivered by generative AI, with a novel AI-discovered target, and a novel AI-generated molecular structure.

Phase 0 clinical studies, according to the American Cancer Society, explore if and how a new drug may work use, and only a few small doses of a new drug in a few people. They might test whether the drug reaches the targeted cells, how the drug acts in the human body, and how cells in the human body respond to the drug.



The Phase II study was set in motion after international multi-sites Phase I studies yielded consistent results, demonstrating favorable safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics profiles of INS018_055.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic scarring lung disease characterized by progressive and irreversible decline in lung function, affecting approximately 5 million people worldwide.



Patients diagnosed with IPF are often in advanced stages due to lack of differential symptoms, and the median survival is only three years.



Given the limited available therapies and poor prognosis, there remains a large unmet clinical need for new IPF therapies.

Important step

“With demonstrated potential against both fibrosis and inflammation, INS018_055 could offer another option for patients worldwide,” said Feng Ren, PhD, co-CEO and Chief Scientific Officer of Insilico Medicine. “The achievement of the first dose for INS018_055 in the Phase II clinical trial is not only an important step for Insilico, but also a milestone for AI-driven drug discovery and development. Together, we are expecting more achievements powered by AI for global unmet medical needs.”



“When we started developing generative AI for drug discovery, I never expected to see the clinical and preclinical results we have today,” said Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, Founder and co-CEO of Insilico Medicine. “Initiating Phase II trials with this novel inhibitor for IPF represents a major milestone for deep generative reinforcement learning in drug discovery. We will explore the efficacy for patients of AI-discovered and designed treatments in clinical trials, which is a true validation of our generative AI platform. We are eager to continue to advance this potentially first-in-class therapy forward to help patients in need and show the value of generative AI in drug discovery and development.”



Zhavoronkov said: “We made a bet on generative AI early, tapped best-in-class technology, worked hard, and now we can tangibly demonstrate substantial R&D performance boosts and real clinical-stage drugs imagined by AI.”



Apart from the IPF drug, Zhavoronkov in exclusive comments to Al Arabiya said that “we have two other AI-designed drugs that have also reached clinical stage.”

According to Insilico Medicine Founder and co-CEO these drugs pertain to COVID-19 and cancer treatment.

“Our drug for treating COVID-19 and related variants is currently in clinical trials and has an advantage over current drugs as it can be simply and efficiently prepared and shows effectiveness against variants more resistant to current antiviral drugs,” said Zhavoronkov.

“And in May, we announced that our first AI-designed cancer drug received IND approval from the FDA to proceed to clinical trials – a new treatment for solid tumors that shows promise to benefit cancer patients who are resistant to other treatments. “

Zhavoronkov also added: “We have a number of cancer drugs designed by AI in our pipeline, and presented four of them at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting in Orlando, Florida held in April.”

About the role of the Abu Dhabi research lab in developing this test drug for IPF, Zhavoronkov, said: “Our AI and Quantum Computing R&D center in Abu Dhabi drives the technology advancements related to our generative AI platform, Pharma.AI, which combines generative chemistry and generative biology in order to produce new drugs like this IPF drug.”

“This platform was used in order to identify the novel target (known as “Target X”) which is implicated not only in IPF but other forms of fibrosis, and was also used to generate an entirely new molecule which has shown promise as a treatment for IPF and is now in Phase II trials with patients. This is an exciting breakthrough not only for Insilico, but for the industry as a whole, the first fully generative AI drug to begin treating patients who are eagerly awaiting new treatments – as this chronic, progressive lung disease has very poor prognosis and very few treatment options.”

Regarding Insilico Medicine’s plans, Zhavoronkov said: “We are continuing to expand our existing sites, particularly our R&D centers in Abu Dhabi and Montreal, and continuing to incorporate our AI-run robotics lab in Suzhou, China, into our end-to-end drug discovery process.”



“We are also continuing to incorporate the latest technology advances into our platform along with research partners from around the world.”



In January, Insilico Medicine published a study using deep learning and A I programs to accelerate the design of a novel drug for hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common primary type of liver cancer. It is the first successful application of AlphaFold -- the deep learning system for protein structure prediction -- to hit identification process in drug discovery.



The study was led by a team of international team of researchers led by the University of Toronto’s Acceleration Consortium director Alán Aspuru-Guzik, Chemistry Nobel laureate Michael Levitt, and Insilico ‘s Alex Zhavoronkov and published in the journal Chemical Science.



Zhavoronkov added: “We see great potential for continued use of the AlphaFold predicted protein database with our platform. We’ve also added chat functionality into our target discovery engine, called ChatPandaGPT, allowing users more seamless interaction with the knowledge graph that connects diseases and possible targets. And in another international collaboration, we also recently published a study combining quantum computing with generative chemistry to generate new molecules. It’s the first step in what we believe will be the future of drug discovery and was published in the Journal of Chemical Information and Modeling.”

