Ozempic, Saxenda, Wegovy: Doctors warn diabetes injections may lead to weight regain

From Elon Musk to Chelsea Handler, countless celebrities have admitted to taking a needle to their body in the hope of shedding those extra kilos.

Saxenda, Wegovy, and Ozempic are currently some of the most popular injectable drugs available in the market that are being promoted as weight loss tools.

However, despite their popularity among Hollywood celebrities, and, more recently, among everyday folks, these jabs are not a ‘quick fix’ to weight loss and will often lead to weight regain, doctors have warned.

Sustainable weight loss and maintenance often require ongoing lifestyle modifications rather than a reliance on medication, Dr. Mona Joumaa, Clinical Dietitian and Weight Reduction Counselor at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital in Dubai, told Al Arabiya English.

Whether it is injectable drugs, crash diets or extreme exercise routines, these methods will lead to weight regain if they are not met with long-term changes, Dr. Joumaa cautioned.

It is “only a matter of time” before these individuals regain some, if not all, of the weight they lost while taking these medications, said Dr. Jawad Bashir, Consultant Physician and Endocrinologist at Mediclinic Dubai.

“The short-term use of these injections by non-obese but overweight individuals may only give a temporary benefit of shedding those extra kilos. It is only over a matter of time that some of those extra kilos (if not all) will come back,” he told Al Arabiya English.

“These people may still weigh less than what they used to before they started the injections, but what they achieve at the end of using those injections is usually not maintained,” Dr Bashir added.

In fact, the head of global drug discovery at the pharmaceutical firm behind Ozempic and Wegovy had said in March this year, while addressing a press briefing, that patients who discontinue these injections risk regaining their original weight in about five years’ time and could gain back half of their lost weight in just two or three years.

While agreeing that these injections do help people reduce their weight temporarily, Dr Bashir cautioned that with those who do not suffer from obesity or chronic illnesses, the underlying factors must be addressed. Otherwise, fast weight regain is inevitable.

No ‘quick fix’ to losing weight

The popular injections were only approved by the US Food and Drugs Association to manage weight for adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30 or greater, or a BMI of 27 or greater with at least one weight-related condition, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, or dyslipidemia.

The injections work by mimicking gut hormones known as Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which bind to receptors in the brain and send out signals to increase insulin production, decrease glucagon secretion that helps lower blood sugar levels, and slow down gastric emptying – leaving patients feeling full for longer.

“For people who are not indicated to use those medications, but may want to shed a few kilos, lifestyle changes are absolutely the first-line approach and remain the gold standard for weight optimization,” Dr. Joumaa said.

“GLP-1 drugs may not be the most sustainable method for this specific group since they are primarily prescribed for obesity treatment.”

To avoid weight regain, sustainable methods of weight loss must be followed, according to the weight reduction counselor.

This includes developing an awareness on food choices, portion control and mindfulness in eating habits, managing emotional eating, addressing route causes, and understanding triggers for eating.

It is also important to build a healthy relationship with food, optimize sleep, manage stress, learn self-awareness, and track one’s progress.

‘Not worth experimenting’

The impact of these weight loss injections on individuals who do not fit into the specified categories are also still unknown, Dr. Bashir told Al Arabiya English.

When any drug is introduced into a body which is not needed, it is considered a toxin, he said.

“It is not worth experimenting with a healthy body and subjecting it to all the side-effects [by injecting toxins],” he further explained.

Like any drug, these medications can cause various side-effects ranging from minor ones to more serious ramifications, the doctors told Al Arabiya English.

“These injections are not multi-vitamins. These are drugs and should not be taken as supplements. Their over-the-counter use should be banned,” Dr. Bashir said.

The physical side-effects of these injectables include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, low blood sugar, diarrhea, gall bladder stones, pancreatitis, extreme hair loss due to nutrient deficiency, and even thyroid cancer with those who have a family history of the disease.

The psychological effects of the drugs are just as worrying.

According to Dr. Joumaa, the off-label usage of these medications in individuals aiming to shed a few kilos may have unintended consequences on body image, exacerbate eating disorders, and disrupt the person’s relationship with food.

“Any short and rapid weight loss pattern leads usually to potential nutrient deficiencies, lack of energy, reduction in the metabolic rate, irritability and overeating once the medication is stopped,” she said.

The drugs may also prevent individuals from enjoying the food they consume and suppress their appetite to the point that the act of eating, even to nourish their body, is no longer pleasurable, Dr. Bashir said.

People, especially those with a history of mental health and eating disorders, may find themselves feeling depressed or suffering from mood swings as a result.

“Such patients need closer supervision to avoid suicidal ideation with extreme depression,” he said.

Often, individuals who opt to take the injections to lose weight quickly struggle with underlying eating disorders and unhealthy body image, and it is not uncommon for them to regain weight after some time.

Health advice from celebrities or social media gurus lack scientific evidence and accountability and are mostly driven by personal experiences, thereby leading to a misinterpretation of the science, Dr. Joumaa warned.

‘Quick fixes’ are typically aimed to provide immediate results or relief with minimal efforts, but they may not lead to lasting or meaningful and healthy outcomes, she added.

For people who are struggling with weight management, it is always best to seek advice from a trusted medical professional who can come up with a long-term weight maintenance strategy for the patient rather than opt for over-the-counter drugs, Dr. Bashir further said.

