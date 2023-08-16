‘Generation Isolation’: Tech, COVID-19 contribute to decline in youths’ social skills

Experts in the UAE have sounded the alarm bell on the emergence of what is being referred to as the ‘Generation Isolation’. The new cohort, characterized by their limited face-to-face social interactions, is being driven to the forefront by a perfect storm of technological advancements, remote work preferences and the enduring aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, warn experts, could lead to potential long-term consequences in terms of social skills and emotional well-being.

Experts have also pointed towards the rise of social media as the catalyst for this seismic shift.

The younger generation is now more likely to be found glued to their screens, engaging in electronic conversations, rather than making real-world connections. Worryingly, they said this digital tethering seems to be linked to an alarming surge in mental health issues among youngsters.

Dr Elizabeth Aizlewood, a Clinical Psychologist at the Aspris Wellbeing Centre in Dubai, has articulated the concept of Generation Isolation as a subset of the population that has been deeply impacted by an increasing reliance on technology for various aspects of life.

The pandemic, combined with cultural changes favoring virtual interactions, has accentuated this shift away from face-to-face engagements.

Dr Aizlewood explained: “Prolonged isolation and limited face-to-face interactions may hinder the development of essential social skills, particularly in children and adolescents.”

The consequences of this transition are multifold, said Dr Aizlewood, who emphasizes that the capacity to decode facial expressions, interpret body language and navigate intricate social situations is cultivated only through real-world interactions.

Consequently, the lack of such experiences may lead to feelings of disconnection, loneliness, and even identity crisis.

“Social connections and relationships hold the key to human well-being,” Dr Aizlewood highlighted. “When exposed to prolonged isolation, we may miss out on these essential aspects of human connection, leading to feelings of loneliness.”

She further explained: “The impact of Generation Isolation is being highlighted by research demonstrating that the ‘Gen Z’ demographic is reporting higher levels of loneliness and isolation and we know from a vast body of research that isolation and lack of social connection have been linked to an array of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and increased stress.”

Dr. Saman Khan, a Consultant Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist at the Aspris Wellbeing Centre, underscored the lasting effects of the pandemic on the mental health of the younger generation. Dr Khan pointed to speech and language delays, developmental challenges, anxiety, depression and eating disorders among the youth.

“More young people are presenting with anxiety, depression and eating disorders. They are struggling to get back control over their lives that they lost during COVID-19 by exhibiting more OCD [obsessive-compulsive disorder] and eating disorder symptoms – trying to gain back some control in their socially disrupted lives.”

Dr Khan further said: “Social anxiety has also increased among children where they weren’t able to develop the complex social rules that young people [had to earlier] navigate through experience.”

The prevalence of social media further exacerbates these issues, with unrealistic standards leading to feelings of inadequacy and social anxiety.

“There was a sharp rise in internet use during the pandemic, which has not come down to pre-pandemic levels. The false images of ‘perfect bodies’ and snapshots of people’s social lives impact the young developing minds of teenagers who feel the need to appear perfect and become disillusioned that there is something wrong with them and hence why are not part of the social scene.”

Dr Khan observed: “It will take a whole community approach to manage the unrealistic expectations that social media has created and also to teach our children and young people how to socialise again.”

Echoing these concerns, Dr Barjis Sulthana, a Psychiatry expert at NMC, emphasized the repercussions of Generation Isolation that are already evident in clinical settings.

He has noted an increase in anxiety and depression, particularly among the younger demographic, in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Dr Sulthana also highlighted the potential for unhealthy lifestyles, including obesity and metabolic disorders, to take root in the absence of regular social interactions.

Addressing the way forward, experts suggest a multifaceted approach that prioritizes re-engaging in group activities, fostering communication skills and reducing screen time.

“Encouraging participation in group activities, teaching communication skills and fostering curiosity from childhood” are strategies outlined by Dr. Sulthana.

Furthermore, promoting self-regulated screen time is recommended to mitigate the negative impacts of excessive technology use, these experts said.

