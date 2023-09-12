Saudi Arabia’s sports investments spurs explosive growth for MMA in Middle East

As Saudi Arabia continues to prioritize investments in non-oil sectors as part of its economic diversification plan, sports such as Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will witness transformative growth and development in the Kingdom and wider Middle East, experts told Al Arabiya English.

Sports investment company SRJ Sports made headlines in August when it announced it had acquired a minority stake in the second biggest and fasting-growing MMA company, the Professional Fighters League (PFL), in its inaugural investment. At the same time, the PFL also revealed it would be launching a new league in the Middle East in 2024 to expand its regional influence.

SRJ Sports was established by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) to accelerate the growth of the sector in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa. Its partnership with the PFL signals a transformative phase for MMA, both in Saudi Arabia and the broader region, Sports Executive and Analyst Alwaleed Alkeaid told Al Arabiya English.

“Beyond the glitz and glamour of high stakes matches, SRJ’s overarching objective is to root MMA deeper into the fabric of Saudi Arabia and MENA’s sports culture. This might translate into initiatives that spur widespread participation in MMA,” he said.

With the Kingdom set to host the PFL PPV Super Fights as well, global eyes will “undeniably steer” towards Saudi Arabia as it positions itself as an epicenter for premier MMA showdowns, the sports executive said.

A ‘thrilling era’ for MMA in Saudi Arabia, Middle East

MMA is the fastest-growing sport and one of the most popular in the world. In Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, interest in the sport has grown drastically in the last five years.

“With MMA being one of the fastest growing sports globally, we have seen an exponential increase in demand and excitement within the Middle East for sports, and then even more specifically for MMA,” said Adam Laitsas, PFL Executive Vice President for International Strategy and Business Operations for the MENA.

“Right now, the Middle East is probably the hottest spot in the world from a sports perspective. Everything is coming to the Middle East right now because the fans have been clamoring for it.”

For the PFL, an essential part of its vision for PFL MENA is to provide MMA fans a league of their own with fighters from within the Middle East, Laitsas told Al Arabiya English.

Fans from the region have gotten used to tuning in at all hours of the night to watch their favorite international fighters go head-to-head from the other side of the world. Under the new deal, SRJ and PFL will work together to develop and host the PFL PPV SUPER FIGHTS mega-events in Saudi Arabia specifically catered to fans in the region.

“We are looking to build sort of a Champions League of MMA, if you will. Our model is to provide fans within the region a league of their own and a league where they can follow the fighters, where we can build storylines, and build up champions and heroes,” Laitsas explained.

“It is integral for us, through partnering with local powers, to tap into that ecosystem that exists and create world champions from that region.”

Dozens of MMA clubs have been established in Saudi Arabia over the years, Sports Marketing Specialist and Writer Khalid al-Rubian told Al Arabiya English; but with the monumental debut of PFL MENA, Saudi Arabia and the Middle East will enter a new domain in MMA that will see the sport become even more competitive and popular across the region, he added.

For the legions of MMA enthusiasts scattered across the Kingdom and the Middle East, the collaboration between PFL and SRJ Sports heralds a thrilling era, Sports Executive Alkeaid said.

“A prime highlight is the promise of hosting PFL PPV Super Fights right in Saudi Arabia, granting fans the luxury of witnessing MMA maestros in their element without crossing borders. The birth of PFL MENA amplifies this excitement, assuring fans that regional fighters will gain heightened visibility, possibly giving rise to local MMA icons that they can rally behind,” Alkeaid added.

“As PFL broadens its horizons, the MMA calendar is set to brim with a plethora of events, ranging from the regular season to exhilarating playoffs and championships, ensuring that fans remain hooked all year round.”

A strategic move towards transformation

From football to MMA, Saudi Arabia’s investment in different sports fields is a strategic move towards the nation’s broader economic diversification goals outlined in its Vision 2030 plan.

“The fastest way for Saudi Arabia to reach its desired goals of transforming and developing is economy is through sports. Sports investments increase the potential of the Kingdom achieving its goals by ten folds,” sports marketing specialist and writer Khalid al-Rubian told Al Arabiya English.

“Sports is a language with which you can reach the furthest heights. Saudi Arabia’s sports investment strategy is a small, but essential, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.”

With almost 70 percent of Saudi citizens under the age of 30, the Kingdom has placed important emphasis on the need to cater to the needs and interests of its largest demographic, al-Rubian said.

Mass participation in sports by both men and women has increased from 13 percent in 2015 to close to 50 percent in 2022. Meanwhile, the number of sports federations in Saudi Arabia has increased from 32 in 2015 to over 95 in 2022, demonstrating investment potential.

According to Alkeaid, by expanding the sports market from its value of $5.75 billion (SAR 21.6 billion) in 2022 to an ambitious target of $22.2 billion (SAR 83.33 billion) by 2030, Saudi Arabia is taking active steps towards diversifying its economic avenues and reducing its dependency on oil revenues.

Its ongoing investments in different sports fields also aligns with its goal of expanding sports’ contribution to the non-oil GDP to three percent.

In addition to the direct financial impact, sports investments are expected to “create a ripple effect in terms of job opportunities,” he said.

Today, we mark a new milestone as we announce our investment agreement with the @PFLMMA. We are on an exciting journey to elevate the sport globally and bring new opportunities to Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.



Learn more here: https://t.co/XiATnV6WsK#SRJSports pic.twitter.com/F8SbRw9VRh — SRJ Sports Investments (@srjsports) August 30, 2023

With a vision to provide up to 100,000 job opportunities within the sports sector, “there is clear evidence of the employment-generation potential of such investments,” Alkeaid added.

Following the PIF’s acquisition of a large percentage of four major Saudi football clubs, al-Rubian told Al Arabiya English that the greatest domestic impact the decision would have is creating massive opportunities for Saudi youth.

“There will be 30,000 to 40,000 jobs created in just the first two years, which is a great indicator of the Kingdom’s continued investment and support for the youth and their employment,” he said at the time.

By investing in other sports fields along with football, the Kingdom undoubtedly will reach its employment target, and it may even do so before 2030.

Alkeaid also said that by aiming for a 30 percent contribution from the private sector to the sports domain, the Kingdom is not only encouraging private players to join the fray but is also laying the groundwork for innovation and private-public partnerships that can further the reach and impact of sports in the country,

Lastly, from a tourism and infrastructural perspective, hosting global sports events like MMA matches will demand world-class infrastructural developments, he explained.

“This not only enhances the country’s sports infrastructure but also presents a lucrative opportunity in sports tourism, thereby giving a further boost to the Kingdom’s economy,” the sports executive said.

