What is Hamas and how did group come to control Gaza?

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, killing hundreds of people and taking dozens hostage.

Israel retaliated by bombarding the Gaza Strip with air strikes to push back against the group’s incursion.

Here’s everything to know about Hamas and how they came to control Gaza:

What is Hamas?

Hamas is an armed Palestinian militant group that rules the Gaza Strip. Its doctrine is to destroy Israel.

The group is backed by Iran, which provides it with funding, weapons, and training.

Hamas has engaged in multiple conflicts with Israel since it assumed power in 2007. In these conflicts, both sides have conducted thousands of deadly rocket and missile attacks on each other’s territories.

Hamas has been designated as a terrorist group by Israel, the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

How did Hamas come to power?

After Israel defeated Egypt in the Six-Day War in 1967, it imposed its control over Gaza and the West Bank and built 21 Jewish settlements in the territory.

Between 1987 and 1993, the first Palestinian intifada, or uprising, erupted in Gaza against the Israeli occupation of the strip and the West Bank.

As a result, the Oslo peace process was enacted in the 1990s to establish the Palestinian Authority and give it limited autonomy in Gaza and parts of the occupied West Bank.

After a second intifada in 2005, Israel withdrew its troops and Jewish settlements from the Gaza Strip.

The following year, Hamas won the Palestinian elections, triggering a power struggle with the Palestinian Authority which left Hamas in charge. No election has been held in the territory since then.

When Hamas came to power, Israel imposed a blockade on the city, restricting the movement of people and goods – a move that has since been condemned by the United Nations and several rights groups.

What prompted the latest attack on Israel?

While the attack by the militants was unexpected, it came at a time of increased Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Hamas officials have cited disputes over the Al-Aqsa compound and the expansion of Jewish settlements as the reason behind their latest attack.

The Al-Aqsa compound – sacred to Muslims, Jews, and Christians – has long been a point of tension between Israel and Hamas.

Competing claims over the site have previously resulted in violence, including a bloody 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in 2021.

More recently, Israeli nationalists, such as security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have increased their visits to the compound.

Last week, during the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot, hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews and Israeli activists visited the site, prompting condemnation from Hamas and accusations that Jews were praying there in violation of the status quo agreement.

The expansion of Jewish settlements on Palestinian land and Ben-Gvir’s tougher restrictions on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have also added fuel to the fire.

Tensions recently escalated with violent Palestinian protests along the Gaza frontier.

In negotiations with Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations, Hamas pushed for Israeli concessions that could loosen the 17-year blockade on the enclave and help halt a worsening financial crisis that has sharpened public criticism of its rule.

Some political analysts have linked Hamas’ attack to current US-brokered talks on normalization of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

So far, reports of possible concessions to Palestinians in the negotiations have involved the occupied West Bank, not Gaza.

How are Gazans affected?

In the aftermath of Hamas’ attack, Israel declared war on Gaza with Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant vowing to make the city pay “a very heavy” price.

“The price the Gaza Strip will pay will be a very heavy one that will change reality for generations,” he said.

At least 1,055 people have been killed and over 5,000 others were wounded as Israel pounded the overcrowded and impoverished city for five straight days in retaliation.

In what Israeli human rights group B’Tselem has labeled as a “policy of revenge,” the military has continued to bombard Gaza with bombs, including phosphorus.

“The military is currently bombarding Gaza even though it is clear, once again, that many of the victims are civilians – including women, children and the elderly,” the rights group said in a statement.

Residents of Gaza scrambled to find safety as the warplanes destroyed neighborhood after neighborhood in the Palestinian territory.

As a result of Israel’s complete siege of Gaza, the city’s sole power plant ran out of fuel and has shut down, leaving thousands of people without electricity, and struggling to make do with the already-dwindling supplies of clean water and food.

