Explainer: Can Palestinians ‘just leave’ the Gaza Strip to escape Israel’s bombs?

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have killed more than 10,000 Palestinians since October 7 following Hamas’ incursion into southern Israel.

After the death of 1,400 Israelis and the kidnapping of more than 200 others by the militant group, Israel vowed to destroy the enclave to wipe out Hamas militants it says have been hiding in tunnels beneath the city.

Israeli airstrikes have demolished entire neighborhoods and internally displaced more than 1.3 million people.

Over 2,300 people are still missing and believed to be buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

“After the building near the (UN) school was hit, everyone was in shock, my child too. Now he keeps asking me: Mum, am I going to die? When am I going to die?” a UNRWA staff displaced in one of the UN’s shelters and working as part of the shelter management team said.

The situation in Gaza has become catastrophic and is expected to get much worse as Israel sends its troops into the territory to battle militants on the ground.

Cut off from the world, and with fuel, water, and food supplies rapidly running out under Israel’s siege, Gazans are left fighting for survival.

Such dire conditions have raised questions on why Gazans do not leave for safer areas and why some may be choosing to stay.

Nowhere to go

As Israel launched its ground offensive in the strip, it continued to pound various neighborhoods across the Gaza Strip with airstrikes.

The army air-dropped leaflets and sent text messages warning Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza to head south for their safety. It said its troops had encircled Gaza City but would continue to allow civilians to leave the area.

Hundreds of Gazans have had to make their way across the 40-kilometer strip on foot, maneuvering through damaged streets and dead bodies, and raising their hands and waving white flags as they moved past Israeli tanks.

As she clutched one of her toddlers, Amira al-Sakani told an AFP journalist how she saw “bodies of martyrs, some in pieces, people abandoning their cars and cattle to walk” as she and her family made their way to the south.

“Our life is tragic; we don’t want war... we want peace. Enough is enough. We are tired.”

But despite promises that they would be safe in the south, casualty figures shared by the Palestinian health ministry show that no area in Gaza is safe.

Nearly 3,600 people have been killed in southern and central Gaza so far, data shows.

Airstrikes have killed at least 100 Gazans as they were fleeing south in the past few weeks via routes the Israeli army designated as safe, according to Human Rights Watch.

Constant fear, inhumane living conditions

“This comes with constant fear and inhumane living conditions for almost 1.5 million people,” UNRWA said in a statement, including daily struggles to find bread and water as well as regular telecommunications blackouts cutting people off from loved ones and the rest of the world.

Even after reaching areas deemed safe, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said overcrowding “remains a major concern.”

According to the UN, over 717,000 people are sheltering in 149 installations that belong to the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), including in the north, which has been split from the rest of the strip by Israeli military operations.

“At the Khan Younis Training Center, where 22,000 displaced men, women and children have sought shelter, the space per person is less than two square meters, and there is one toilet for 600 people,” he said in a statement on the UN’s website.

According to the US-based Human Rights Watch, broad-based warnings, rather than specific warnings of imminent attacks, suggest that “everywhere in northern Gaza is subject to military attack.”

“This order risks mass forced displacement, a war crime. Israel has also sealed its border crossings to anyone who would seek to flee,” it said in a statement.

The Rafah Border Crossing

After October 7, Israel ordered a complete siege on Gaza and closed off the primary gateway out of the strip, the Rafah Border Crossing.

The narrow, 40-kilometer Gaza Strip is home to 2.3 million people, most of whom are children.

Prior to recent escalations, Israel’s blockade on the territory prevented Gazans from leaving the strip except in extremely rare cases, which include urgent, life-threatening medical conditions and a very short list of merchants.

November 8 was the fifth day Gaza’s sole land crossing not controlled by Israel has opened in the past week – allowing a limited number of wounded Palestinians, foreigners and Palestinian dual nationals to leave.

Those who have fled know that the chances of ever returning to their homes in Gaza are meager.

Two-time refugees

Israel’s evacuation orders are widely disheartening for the 70 percent of Gazans who are already refugees or are descendants of refugees who fled their homes in 1948 in what is now Israel.

This means that more than two-thirds of Gaza’s population are registered as refugees, according to the UN.

Those who were forced to go to neighboring Arab countries – Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria – have seen their “right to return” persistently rejected by Israel, despite a 1948 UN-backed resolution that has been a sticking point in past rounds of peace talks.

“They have never been allowed back. That refusal of their right to return is one of the root causes of the current violence,” the Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

That point has also been reiterated by Egypt, which has rejected criticism from Israel urging it to accept Gazans into Sinai.

Speaking at the Cairo peace summit last month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that “Egypt has affirmed, and is reiterating, its vehement rejection of the forced displacement of the Palestinians and their transfer to Egyptian lands in Sinai.”

“This will mark the last gasp in the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, shatter the dream of an independent Palestinian state, and squander the struggle of the Palestinian people and that of the Arab and Islamic peoples over the course of the Palestinian cause that has endured for 75 years,” he said.

What is needed now, according to UN health agency spokesperson Christian Lindmeier, is for Israel to “have the political will to at least grant a humanitarian pause and access to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population as well as the hostages in Gaza.”

“Every day, you think it is the worst day and then the next day is worse,” Lindmeier said in a statement, quoting a colleague in Gaza, which remains under almost complete blockade.

“Access, access, access is necessary.”

The level of death and suffering is “hard to fathom,” he added, saying that, on average, 160 children are killed every day in the enclave.

UN rights chief Volker Turk – who began a five-day visit to the region in Cairo on Tuesday to engage with Government officials, civil society, victims, and UN colleagues – said: “Human rights violations are at the root of this escalation, and human rights play a central role in finding a way out of this vortex of pain.”

