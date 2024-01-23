Riz Khan sits down for exclusive interview with Bassem Youssef

In an exclusive interview with Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan, renowned Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef delved into several discussion topics, including his previous career as a heart surgeon, political satire, and Arab media representation. He also shared his perspectives on cultural and global issues, including the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

Youssef began by reflecting on his journey from a celebrated figure in Egyptian comedy to an international icon. He described his rapid rise to fame as a series of “ups and downs,” noting the unnatural feeling of sudden public exposure. This fame first hit its peak in Egypt in 2011, a period he described as a rollercoaster. He said he then had to “escape” and start all over.

A significant source of influence for Youssef was American comedian Jon Stewart and “The Daily Show.” He said his style inspired him to venture into satire and comedy, adding that the Arab Spring period boosted his career as his YouTube videos went viral, eventually earning him his own television show.

Youssef then shifted to discuss his stand-up comedy career in the United States, emphasizing the challenges of performing in a second language. He candidly spoke about the initial struggles and his gradual improvement over time. He said his career received a significant boost following his viral interview with Piers Morgan.

In discussing his content, Youssef emphasized the use of personal stories in his comedy, differentiating between his English and Arabic shows. He pointed out the nuances in delivery, style, and cultural sensitivity required in comedy, shaped by his experiences performing in different languages and cultural contexts.

Youssef offered perspective into the complexities of being a comedian in the Middle East, especially in politically turbulent times. He discussed the inherent risks and how the narrative around a comedian can shift rapidly in such environments.

The conversation also touched upon Youssef’s perspective on media representation, particularly in his interviews with Piers Morgan. He critiqued the tendency to personalize media portrayals and stressed the importance of focusing on broader issues rather than individual personalities.

Youssef was also candid about the Israel-Gaza conflict, expressing personal connections and concerns. He also criticized the media’s coverage of the conflict and the impact of the coverage.

He concluded by reflecting on his future, expressing uncertainty but openness to new experiences and opportunities, even entertaining the idea of stepping away from the limelight to pursue personal happiness.

This interview is part of international journalist Riz Khan’s tour in the US where he is conducting several interviews with public figures in preparation for the launch of his new “Riz Khan” show with Al Arabiya English.

