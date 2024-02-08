In an exclusive two-part interview with Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan, Husam Zomlot, the Head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, and Aviv Ezra, Israel’s Acting Consul General in New York both share their perspectives on the ongoing war in Gaza and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Palestinian Ambassador to UK Husam Zomlot

The Palestinian Ambassador to the UK painted a grim picture of the realities in Gaza as the Israeli bombardment enters its fifth month. He accused Israel of executing a “very well-crafted” plan aimed at the total ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

Israel “executed a plan to make Gaza lifeless, unlivable and to push people, displace people to the south, waiting for a moment for that mass expulsion they have done 75 years ago - the Nakba. Israel has a plan and the world is watching, and everybody is wondering what they’re doing. They’re doing what they want to do,” Zomlot told Al Arabiya English.

He also warned of the danger of the conflict spreading to a wider regional confrontation, saying Netanyahu’s government is provoking such a scenario to cling to power.

“Netanyahu and the government of Israel [are] dragging the whole region, they are trying to, and provoking the situation in the West Bank... they are provoking the Lebanese side. And you are following the bombardment, the Syrian side, you are following the bombardment, the Israeli bombardment. Now Iraq is engaged. Now Yemen is engaged,” he told Khan. “So this is becoming regional. And the key constant factor between all those in Gaza and the West Bank in the region is Netanyahu’s insistence to drag the West into his immoral wars. So he stays in government.”

Zomlot also shared personal losses he has endured in the war in which members of his extended family were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

“A big part of my fear of my nightmare has been unfolding in front of my own eyes and in front of my own family’s eyes. And actually, a big part of my own family has been killed since the 7th of October, I think, from my own extended family, more than a hundred. And because of the cut in the communications, we don’t even have a final number,” the Palestinian ambassador said.

Meanwhile, as he continued his discussion with Al Arabiya English’s Khan, Zomlot reiterated the Palestinians’ right to self-defense under occupation. He also emphasized the resilience of the Palestinian people and their long history of struggle for liberation and statehood despite the ongoing trauma inflicted on children for generations since the first Nakba.

“I am the son of the first Nakba, because my parents were the ones who were ethnically cleansed, and my parents have really managed to insulate me and my generation and really bring the best out of us,” Zomlot shared. “They invested so heavily in whatever was left of them because they were kicked of their homes on farms and properties. They had very little, but that very little was invested in our education and our ability to understand who we are. And look at me. I was born in the refugee camp to the very south of Gaza, by the way, in Rafah refugee camp, Shaboura. I believe that the current parents in Gaza and in Palestine will do the same with the new generation.”

He continued, “We will teach our children love, love to their people and to their culture and to their history and love to their future. And we would make sure that trauma will not get to them.”

Israel’s Acting Consul General in New York Aviv Ezra

In the second part of the interview, Ezra highlighted Israel’s right to defend itself and its strategic partnership with the US. He also highlighted the complexity of the military campaign in Gaza, which Israel says is aimed at eliminating Hamas and rescuing hostages while minimizing civilian casualties.

“The goals are, A, to bring back our hostages... and B, to make sure that we are eradicating the threat against Israel. [This] is a lengthy [process] because we are doing our best to do two things. One, to make sure that our forces are not in harm’s way, but most importantly, we want to make sure that innocent civilians are not hurt,” Ezra told Al Arabiya English.

He also pointed to Hamas’s resilience and extensive preparations adding that the group should not be underestimated.

“I would say Hamas surprised us in many manners, of course, surprised us on October seven, but also surprised us in how much ammunition they gathered in their tunnel systems,” he said. “We were expecting less than 50 percent of what they had. They had like two times, maybe three times of what we had. They’re very smart and we should not underestimate this enemy.”

He also said Israel had failed in preventing the October 7 attack in several ways.

“There was an intelligence failure. There was an operational failure. There was a response time failure. This is pretty clear to everybody, including the prime minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ezra criticized the concept of a two-state solution as oversimplified and emphasized the need for demilitarization and deradicalization for peace.

“We would agree to the Palestinians 100 percent governing themselves with 0 percent ability to threaten us. Now, all the rest is terminology if you want to call it a Palestinian state or what you call it, whatever you want to call it, 1 percent of their ability to control themselves, to control their health care system, their education system, anything apart from the fact that they will have even 1 percent the ability to threaten us. So that goes back to what we have discussed, demilitarized and de-radicalized,” Ezra told Al Arabiya Engilsh.

He also outlined Israel’s commitment to holding accountable those responsible for attacks against Israelis, navigating the challenges of distinguishing between Hamas and civilians in densely populated Gaza.

“We waited about 20 days in which we cautioned the innocent civilians that we are coming. Which military does that?” Ezra said. “Second, we have secured humanitarian corridors. Third, we have secured humanitarian safe zones because we didn’t want to hurt innocent civilians. The other side, Hamas, is using them as human shields.”

During the interview, Khan questioned Ezra on statements made by Netanyahu “chasing down” Hamas anywhere in the world.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu said that ‘we will chase Hamas down wherever they go, anywhere in the world.’ He made very clear they won’t let anyone go. That puts forward the risk of extrajudicial killings on on foreign soil and so on. There’s there’s quite a risk. And already there are international groups saying that there’s the risk of Israel breaching international law by going after Hamas if they’re out of the country,” Khan said.

In response, the Israeli official said he would not go into details but reiterated that anyone responsible will be held accountable.

“You know, I don’t want to go into specific details. I can tell you this. When a murderer is committing murders and we know who he is and we know that he’s planning to do it again. So he’s also a ticking bomb. I think any democratic free country will say we need to prevent it, but also make sure that that person is accountable,” he said.

"And I don’t want to go into details of what Israel will be doing. But I can tell you that there is a commitment that anyone who murders Israelis who murder Jews would be accountable.”

This interview is part of international journalist Riz Khan’s tour in where he is conducting several interviews with public figures in preparation for the launch of his new “Riz Khan” show with Al Arabiya English.

