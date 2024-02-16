US 2024 elections: Riz Khan explores polarized, multifaceted nature of US politics

In his latest interview, Al Arabiya English’s Riz Khan explores the dynamics of the 2024 US presidential election, highlighting its significance in a year when a record number of elections are taking place globally.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He chats with Rick Wilson, a former Republican strategist and founder of the Lincoln Project, and Marc Lotter, a former Trump campaign advisor, where they delve into the Republican nomination race and the broader political landscape.



Wilson criticizes former US President and presidential nominee Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. He expresses concerns over Trump’s authoritarian tendencies, contrasting Trump’s administration with Joe Biden’s approach to preserving democratic institutions.

“I find myself in a difficult position as a conservative. I don’t have to agree with Joe Biden on everything, but I do believe that he is more likely to preserve America’s small ‘d’ democratic institutions and a constitutional republic than than Donald Trump, who is out overtly talking about, you know, exercising power in an authoritarian way that I think is frankly dangerous,” Wilson said.

His critique extends to Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his character, underscoring a lack of redeeming qualities from a presidential standpoint.

“I’m looking at [Trump] as a president and I don’t think he has the character or the leadership or frankly, the acumen to be president,” Wilson told Khan. “We had an example when he mishandled COVID at such a scale and a level that ended up with 500,000 Americans passing away.”



On the other hand, Lotter defends Trump’s presidency by highlighting achievements such as a strong economy, low energy prices, and successful conservative appointments to the judiciary. He argues that Trump’s record will be a significant factor in the 2024 election compared to Biden’s tenure.

“I look at it in terms of results, and I think so many people do when they’re considering their vote for president,” Lotter said. “When you look at the fact that we had a strong economy, we had low energy prices, we had no war in the Middle East, no war raging in Europe...Those are the kinds of things that I typically value at both in whom I’m voting for.”



The discussion also touches on the implications of Nikki Haley’s campaign and the strategic dynamics of the Republican primary. Wilson suggests that Trump’s position in key states makes it nearly impossible for Haley to secure the nomination.



Both guests explore the polarized political climate, with Wilson pointing to fear within the Republican Party as a driving force behind Trump’s continued support. Lotter emphasizes traditional political dynamics where endorsements follow the party’s frontrunner, dismissing the notion of fear as the primary motivator.



The interviews shed light on the complexity of personal beliefs, party dynamics, and the broader geopolitical context shaping the 2024 US presidential election. With different views on key issues, the guests underscore the polarized and multifaceted nature of American politics.

Read more:

Riz Khan sits down for exclusive interview with Bassem Youssef

Riz Khan discusses Israel-Palestine conflict, Gaza with Husam Zomlot and Aviv Ezra

Austrian FM discusses Israel-Palestine conflict, international issues with Riz Khan