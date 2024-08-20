Lebanon’s summer vibes persist despite rising tensions with Israel

8 min read

As July nears its end each year, the Lebanese flock to the cooler climes of the hills to escape the summer heat. This year is no exception, even as hostilities between Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel continue.



While the threat of a broader conflict looms, the Mount Lebanon villages of Faraya and Faqra remain lively, with restaurants bustling with guests.



Down on the coastline and in the city, the scene is not much different. This summer has seen a surge in concerts and events nationwide, with world-famous singers, DJs, and performers drawing large crowds. From open-air festivals in the ancient city of Byblos to beach parties in the coastal town of Batroun, people are soaking up the fun.





Yet, beneath this carnivalesque mood, the tension is all too palpable.



“Despite being advised against visiting Lebanon this year, my sisters and I were determined to come,” 30-year-old Lebanese expat Manar El Ayoubi, living in the UAE, told Al Arabiya English. “Although we could sense the tension all around, with some of our friends even leaving earlier than expected, we still managed to make it a holiday to remember,” she added.



El Ayoubi, like many others, wanted to reunite with her two sisters, each residing in a different country, back in their homeland.



Most importantly, they longed to be with their parents, whom they hadn’t seen for more than a year, and to spend time with family and friends.



The paradox of normalcy amid violence often puzzles observers, but for the Lebanese, it’s just another chapter in their long history of adapting to difficult circumstances. “We got used to it,” El Ayoubi added.

No stranger to conflict

Lebanon is no stranger to conflict. Yet, from the 15-year civil war that tore the country apart to the disastrous 2006 war with Israel, the Lebanese people have learned to adjust.



Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah has been engaged in near-daily cross-border exchanges of fire with Israel. The Iran-backed militant group claims its actions are in solidarity with its ally Hamas, which is facing an Israeli military offensive in Gaza.



The assault by Israel was launched following Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7 last year, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 Israelis and the taking of around 250 hostages.



Hezbollah has stated that it will not stop its attacks until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza, where Israel’s military campaign has led to the deaths of more than 40,000 Palestinians.



The situation has become even more tense, following the assassination of Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander, on July 30 this year at the group’s stronghold in southern Beirut.



Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has vowed to respond to the killing, which came just hours before the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in an operation blamed on Israel. Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied responsibility.



The twin killings have pushed the region to the brink of war, with Iran also pledging a suitable retaliation against Israel.

Psychological mechanisms at play

Some Lebanese are choosing to live as if nothing has happened. According to clinical psychologist Mia Atoui, people respond to stress in various ways, with one common coping mechanism being avoidance.



“This involves distracting oneself from the harsh realities by focusing on immediate pleasures, such as engaging in social activities and nightlife, rather than dwelling on danger or instability,” Atoui, who is also the co-founder of Embrace, an NGO dedicated to mental health awareness in Lebanon, told Al Arabiya English.



“Another factor at play is the normalcy bias, which leads individuals to believe that things will be okay despite clear risks, leading them to maintain routine behaviors,” Atoui added.



“In Lebanon, chronic stress has caused desensitization, where people’s threshold for recognizing danger has increased, allowing them to continue their daily lives even in situations that outsiders would deem highly dangerous.



This adaptation is not the same as resilience, which implies returning to full health. Instead, it reflects a basic level of functioning amidst ongoing stress,” she added.





A 31-year-old graphic designer living in the northern suburb of Antelias in Beirut, Dayanie Youssef believes the situation remains contained and feels she can go on with her life.



“We were scared at times, especially with all the threats and sonic booms,” she said while enjoying the weekend in the mountains with her friends. “If things escalate, we’ll be more cautious. For now, we’re avoiding high-risk areas. We need these moments of joy and connection to keep going.”



Israeli warplanes have been repeatedly breaking the sound barrier over Beirut and other areas across the country, causing sonic booms that spread panic among citizens and sent them scrambling for cover. This tactic is part of Israel’s psychological warfare against Lebanon.

Other side of the coin

Not everyone is embracing the summer season with open arms, though. Many who came to Lebanon this summer have had to cut their trips short or cancel them altogether for fear of getting stranded in a country that’s on the brink of war.



“The social activities and nightlife we see aren’t reflective of the entire population,” said Atoui. “Many are struggling to cope.



While some are leaving the country, others are grappling with anxiety that has disrupted their lives and relationships. Several are turning to professional help.”



Hanadi Fakhry, a 34-year-old expectant mother based in Muscat, Oman, arrived in Beirut in early July with plans to spend the entire summer there and stay put until December to give birth. However, those plans quickly unraveled.



“One day, Israeli jets shattered the skies above us with sonic booms that rattled the windows. We were terrified – my two-year-old, my husband and I,” she recounted. “We swiftly decided to leave, realizing it was no longer safe. We couldn’t risk staying here, uncertain if the security situation would further deteriorate.”



Fakhry had to pay three times the usual fare to return to Muscat on short notice and was forced to cancel another planned vacation at the last minute, losing more money in the process.



In the past three weeks, several airlines have either suspended or reduced their flights to Beirut, Tel Aviv, and Tehran due to escalating regional tensions. Among the airlines affected are Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, and Air France, along with its subsidiary Transavia France. Some of these carriers have since resumed flights to Beirut.



Serena Ghanem, 30, was scheduled to arrive in Lebanon on August 14, but her flight was canceled four days before departure.

“My fiancé and I were coming to celebrate our pre-wedding there with family. We’re sad we couldn’t make it,” she said.

Tourism industry takes a hit

The tourism industry, a vital part of Lebanon’s economy, has been hit hard by the current crisis. While some restaurants and resorts in popular areas are fully booked, this doesn’t reflect the overall reality.





“The sector is enduring significant losses,” Tony Ramy, president of the Syndicate of owners of restaurants, cafes, night clubs and pastries in Lebanon, told Al Arabiya English.



“Yes, certain areas are doing well, but this is not representative of the whole country. Numerous venues, especially the ones that opened recently, are seeing a sharp decline in customers,” Ramy said.



“The longer the conflict drags on, the more the tourism sector will suffer,” he noted.

