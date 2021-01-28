In the end, Persians and Turks are two sides of the same coin

Throughout our history, we have always stood firmly with many Arab countries, supporting them and their people in every way we could, especially the Levantine countries, and most notably, the Palestinians.

The main issue we face is that some of those countries are failures; they are lacking behind in development while rampant corruption has become the norm for their elites and officials.

This deeply rooted issue has made all funds, both internal and external in the form of aid, in the hands of a parasitic, opportunistic, and corrupt plutocracy that deprive the people of ever getting this money.

Over the many past decades, we had arduous and painstaking experiences with these countries, whether with their leaders or their people, and we patiently shouldered the blame, even though any objective observer knows perfectly well that the blame rests with the leaders of those countries.

As the Iranian revolution entered the political scene in the early 1980s, the different peoples of Arab countries believed that the time had come to ride the waves of that glorious revolution and dethrone most of their rulers, who bulldozed their way to power atop armored tanks.

Many people placed their faith in that “savior Imam,” believing that he had come to grant them what their leaders never could.

Four decades later, however, these people discovered that they have been fooled, deceived, and deluded; these so-called Muslims are mere spiteful Persians who still harbor historical grudges, and their Wali al-Faqih [Guardian Jurist] is just Khosrow I in disguise, donning a jurist robe and seeking vengeance against those who toppled the Persian empire and wiped it out.

These Persians care not for Shiism or anything religious; these black and white turbans are merely a means to revive their empire, an empire that fell and disappeared under the hooves of Arabian horses as Arabs vanquished the Persians in the Battle of al-Qadisiyyah.

Most Arabs later realized that Iran is first and foremost a Persian state. Iran only pretends to support the people of the countries in which it intervenes, but it does not differ from any other colonial power that comes to loot and plunder these countries in order to build an empire.

Iran never sought to empower Arabs and aid them in their journey towards becoming developed countries.

Then Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at the scene, promising Arabs with a caliphate that will return Muslims to their golden age when they ruled over the world. This vision was everything the Muslim Brotherhood has ever dreamed of as they have been calling for a caliphate for almost 90 years now, and thus, Erdogan amassed more Arab followers and became the one and only leader; peerless, matchless, and undefeated.

Those who supported him seem to have turned a blind eye to the bloody history of the Ottomans with Arabs, and how they humiliated and disdained the Arabs, and actively sought to make Arab nations fall behind before moving to Turkifying them and deconstructing their identity.

With time, however, many Arabs started seeing the truth. They discovered that a foreigner, any foreigner, is always an occupier and a colonist.

Persians and Turks are two sides of the same coin, and the only hope for Arabs lies in reuniting the people and consolidating the Arab nations.

This integration can be done through coordinating and strengthening the positions of Arab states as national sovereign states. As for resorting to foreigners, whether a Sunni Muslim Turk or a Shia Muslim Persian, it does not, in any way, shape, or form, differ from any other occupation.

Feel free to ask the Ahwazi Arabs about that.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Saudi Arabian outlet al-Jazirah.

Last Update: Thursday, 28 January 2021 KSA 20:31 - GMT 17:31