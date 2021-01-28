The West’s blind eye towards Iran

Once Khomeini set foot in Tehran International Airport in February 1979, hundreds of thousands fled Iran out of fear for their lives from the new regime. They were the ones who knew what was really going on.

Khomeini and his men set up gallows in roads and public squares, executing everyone who opposed them and everyone they suspected might oppose them right in their homes and amidst their children.

They confiscated money, nationalized companies and businesses, and forcefully took Iran’s riches for themselves and their families.

Over the past four decades, hundreds of thousands of Iranians followed in the footsteps of the early immigrants.

They left Iran and formed an opposition against Tehran’s terrorist regime.

They were spread across the world, from LA in the United States to London in Europe, they launched initiatives, raised their voices, and warned the world of the dangers of Khomeini and Khamenei. However, the West looked the other way, ignoring their warnings and cries for help, and, eventually, brought down this opposition instead of protecting it.

Some sources estimate that the opposition has more than 100,000 members in its ranks across the US and Europe, aside from the Iranian communities that live there.

These people are not members of the People's Mujahedin of Iran, the more aggressive opposition to the terrorist Iranian regime that hunts down, kidnaps, and kills the people who oppose it, even in Europe and South America.

Iranian Americans and opponents of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hold protest outside of UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 25, 2018. (Reuters)

Today, Khamenei, Qassem Soleimani (who was eliminated for his terrorist actions), and all Iranian senior leaderships and factions have formed a terrorist organization that operates outside the conventions and norms of the international system. Their country does not believe in the rule of law and refuses to cooperate with international organizations.

Yet, and after all of this, western countries still refuse to show any level of animosity towards Iran.

Human rights institutions are not releasing reports about Iran’s grave violations, the European Parliament is not reprimanding its regime or holding sessions to discuss one of its more heinous crimes, and we don’t see any US congressperson introducing a draft resolution against it.

With this international attitude, one would think Tehran is in Sweden or Switzerland; a peaceful oasis teeming with life, joy, and happiness. It is as if all the terrorist acts and killings that are based on religious identity, race, and political affiliation in Syria and Iraq are carried out by this unknown state in the depths of the Amazon Rainforest.

And it seems that Beirut, Sanaa, and Sa'dah are occupied by Martians.

The West is evidently hypocritical; it is firm with its allies, yet gentle and kind with Iran, the enemy of all humanity.

The Iranian opposition has worked tirelessly to release publications and launch real projects that discussed the rights of Iranian citizenry and minorities, which are greatly suffering from a regime that only knows how to kill and terrorize its opposers.

The questions today are, where is the Iranian opposition? Why are we not seeing them on CNN, BBC, and France 24? Why are we not reading about them in the New York Times and Washington Post?

Why have the leftist platforms of the West, which preach the importance of human, minority, and women rights to the whole world, turned a blind eye to the members of the Iranian opposition while, at the same time, supported outlaws and terrorists, who were once with al-Qaeda or ISIS, in their projects against peaceful countries, such as Saudi Arabia?

Are the people in Tehran, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Damascus, Beirut, and Sana'a simply not interesting enough or are they of a lesser value than their fellow humans?

The hypocritic West does not really stand for human rights.

Otherwise, Tehran would have faced more severe international sanctions and consequences after their 40-year history of wars, murder, terrorism, assassinations, and persecutions across the world. Had the West really cared, it would have protected the Iranian civilians from their oppressive regime. Instead, the West chooses to partner up with Iran to occupy all of the Middle East politically and culturally.

It does not see Iran as the enemy or even an opponent, and it ignores the wars and discord that the Iranian regime sponsors.

The proof of all this is the western governments’ and media’s undermining of the Iranian opposition and inaction toward the human rights violations committed by the regime.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Saudi Arabian outlet Okaz.

