Is it ‘Spring’ again for the Brotherhood?

A decade has passed since the Arab Spring raged through the Middle East. It is ironic that this anniversary coincides with a new American administration, some of whose members helped stoke the fires of the Arab Spring.

Here is an example of how the liberal Western media wants us to mark the tenth anniversary of the Arab Spring.

The British newspaper The Guardian published a report on this anniversary, describing the “weaknesses” of the Arab Spring, or “uprisings” as the article calls them, as: “a lack of experience and lack of organization.” And this is the only reason given!

What about the unlikely alliance between Islamists, including Wajdi Ghoneim and Mohammed al-Zawahiri (brother of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri), Tunisian al-Qaeda members, Muslim Brotherhood, and al-Qaeda and Houthis in Yemen, with activists, from left-wing atheists to Nasserist activists, to feminist secular activists?

This still image from video obtained on October 26, 2012 courtesy of the Site Intelligence Group shows al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri speaking in a video, from an undisclosed location, released by Al-Qaeda’s media arm, as-Sahab. (File photo: AFP)

Is it possible for this odd amalgam to lay the foundations for a lasting, coherent institutional work free from conflicts of interest, and perhaps personal interests, in addition to the original “ideological” conflict?

The Guardian painted a simplistic picture of all this, describing the core dissonance between these groups as “the fissures between liberals and Islamists.”

Although the British newspaper was quick to lift the blame from these forces for the failure of their plan, which it described as uprisings, and blamed the “evil” states and forces for the failure, the newspaper summed it up with the dangerous conclusion that “the Arab Spring is an incomplete work,” adding: “We can't judge the final outcome of uprisings yet.”

We find the same sentiment echoed by Yemeni activist Tawakkol Karman, who lives in Turkey and is supported by Ergodan's regime, while serving as a voice for the Muslim Brotherhood with global reach. She heralded the return of Arab “Brotherhood” Spring once more, attacking Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other moderate countries.

In Tawakkol Karman's interview with the German channel DW, she says: “We will not give up and we will not back down.” You won't give up on what?

She answers: “On democracy, freedom and human rights.” Human rights represented by Recep Erdogan and Wajdi Ghoneim...

Water, as the saying goes, does not flow in the same river twice, but the global Brotherhood propaganda today is working at full capacity to reignite the so-called “Arab Spring,” an apparatus for chaos and coups. In calling for round two, they are betting on certain things, including: Ongoing economic difficulties, although in Egypt, for example, they are much less than they were in the later Mubarak era, not to mention during the era of Morsi and his brothers. Things are getting better, not the worst, but there is much to talk about in this regard.

The other issue is the arrival of a Democratic administration, which some see as a third term for Obama himself, and a new American driver for Brotherhood revolutionary aspirations.

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden walk through the Crypt of the Capitol for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Reuters)

Will the Muslim Brotherhood and their supporters come out as winners in these bets?

Are the Brotherhood and their Khawaja supporters turning a blind eye to the people who previously rejected Morsi in Egypt and are currently rejecting Ghannouchi in Tunisia, as the Guardian report tells us?

I do not underestimate the seriousness of this new call for chaos, rather I am trying to understand the situation 10 years after the winds of change began to blow.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, the pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat.

Read more:

Another spring that will not be coming

Life without the Brotherhood

Qatar, Turkey, Muslim Brotherhood leading campaign to ‘vilify’ UAE: Gargash

Last Update: Monday, 01 February 2021 KSA 18:54 - GMT 15:54