The ten-year anniversary of the Arab Spring has elicited reflection and discussion from writers, both Arab and other, as well radio and television outlets, as we look back on the events that swept the region. There are different perspectives according to the perceived center of gravity, with some looking at the broader picture of the entire Arab World, and others zooming in on a particular country or society where the storm brewed and struck.
In a country like Egypt, which carries a great demographic and strategic weight in its region, we hear from some writers that “the Arab World was hijacked” and that the nearly year-long rule of the Muslim Brotherhood is the aspired model. Others see that American intervention is what ruined matters and incited the military to a coup. And in a country like Libya, a decade onward things are still not settled, and they do not appear to be settling any time soon for many reasons including external interference, a weak political process, and also the tribal and regional demographic makeup of Libya. As for Tunisia, there is a tension between the state and chaos. In Syria, the state is no longer effective to any degree, the opposition has not been able to unite its ranks, and the situation is going from bad to worse. In Yemen, a civil war is raging with a group that believes it has a “divine mission” and is also reliant on financing and support of a foreign state.
The Predicament!
The ten-year anniversary of the Arab Spring has elicited reflection and discussion from writers, both Arab and other, as well radio and television outlets, as we look back on the events that swept the region. There are different perspectives according to the perceived center of gravity, with some looking at the broader picture of the entire Arab World, and others zooming in on a particular country or society where the storm brewed and struck.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 26304 Views COVID-19 rules in Saudi Arabia: Events, weddings canceled and cinemas, gyms closed
- 18832 Views UAE detects record number of new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours
- 8690 Views Lebanese activist, Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim found shot to death in his car
- 4032 Views Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: New rules, penalties for restaurants and cafes
- 3955 Views Ethiopia says it foiled attack on UAE embassy in Addis Ababa
- 3076 Views Murdered activist Lokman Slim was facilitating a Hezbollah defection before death
- 127264 Views Nipah virus in China with up to 75 pct fatality rate could be next pandemic: Report
- 57642 Views Nipah virus: How is it transmitted and what are the symptoms
- 39047 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia bans entry from 20 countries starting Feb. 3
- 36860 Views A new pandemic? Here’s what happened the last time Nipah virus spread
- 30487 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia extends travel restrictions, border closure to May 17
- 28141 Views Here are the criteria for investors, specific job holders to receive UAE citizenship