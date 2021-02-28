Once again, we survive and you perish

Since our founding King Abdulaziz met with US President Roosevelt, US-Saudi relations have remained steady and strategic through all subsequent US administrations, both Republican and Democrat. Admittedly, there were some disagreements, and even a bit of tension at times, but stable strategic relations remained unwavering.

What the Kingdom’s haters and enemies fail to realize is that every time they bet on the deterioration of these relations, they lose and go home empty-handed. Oddly enough, these people do not learn neither from their mistakes, nor their ancestors’. Whenever a new president takes office, these people replay the same old spiel using new fabricated causes only to achieve the same outcome at the end while their unsubstantiated analysis goes unheeded. What these people fail to comprehend is that the US would have never achieved its status as a superpower had it acted irrationally or let itself be led by sentiments and wishful thinking. The US knows and understands where its interests lie and actively seeks to achieve them.

The Kingdom is a stable country with an economic development mostly on a positive trajectory, which any careful reader of its history can notice. It is also a strong and powerful state that shrewdly and prudently handles its power; it knows not escalate in dangerous situations, but it does not accede if it meant weaking its standing. Each reaction the Kingdom takes is calculated to be in its best interest and the interests of its allies. Times can differ from one Saudi king to another, but the goals and objectives remain the same. Our history, whether ancient or recent, shows that the Kingdom has faced many events, scourges, and changes. It was the enemy of many countries and individuals, and the ally of many others, but it has always stood fast on its foundations, like a mighty mountain that almost touches the clouds.

Former US President Donald Trump had distinguished relations with the Kingdom. And when President Biden won the presidency, our enemies bet, as usual, that US-Saudi relations would be shaken and become hostile as they believed that the current US administration would have different relations with the kingdom, unlike its predecessor. They built their dreams on this hypothesis and formulated policies that will lead to these relations, allowing their wishful thinking to fabricate the reasons and motives behind these new relations. However, these hopes that they built their expectations upon dissipated in moments when the first phone call was made between King Salman and the President Biden, in which the two leaders emphasized the importance of the historical relations between the two countries and their desire to continue and strengthen them by addressing any differences in their viewpoints and aligning them. Expectantly waiting for the new US administration to make a move, the kingdom’s antagonists stated that President Biden would escalate the situation with the kingdom only to be met with shock and disappointment as the truth came out to refute their statements.

The Kingdom is not a weak banana republic, nor is it a near or complete bankrupt country. Saudi Arabia is a powerful state in its region, operating according to a clear methodology. As for the “disturbers,” we have a lot of experience with their likes, those who have repeatedly tried to shake our stability in vain as we see the kingdom still standing strong while their agendas are gone with the wind, along with them.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Saudi Arabian outlet al-Jazirah.

