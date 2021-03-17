Attacking Meghan Markle is red line

It could be argued that the latest racism allegations leveled by Meghan Markle and her husband Harry against the British royal family are not the main takeaway of their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, who jumped at the chance to blow the story wide open.

In my opinion, the main takeaway here is the latest trend by “Western” media to viciously attack anyone who dares to doubt or discredit Meghan’s overly dramatized claims about her in-laws from the famous House of Windsor, starting with the historical queen to the youngest princess.

The American television actress, Meghan Markle, has been having problems with her own family, and her father has publicly revealed that he did not believe her. However, regardless of whether Markle’s statements are truthful or unfounded lies, and regardless of her real motives behind the matter, why has it become an irredeemable sin for any journalist to criticize Meghan in any way? It is becoming increasingly more controversial for journalists to even discuss this matter, and the backlash has worsened significantly to the extent that a journalist’s reputation could be tarnished, leaving them at risk of losing their livelihood.

It seems that we are currently witnessing an exaggerated glorification of all matters involving African Americans, as an extremist approach against white racism that has long been criminalized by all Western laws.

There is no denying that this latest debacle sheds light on the matter; however, it is important to note that this goes beyond the infamous Meghan Markle.

Let us take a look at the events that took place the morning after the broadcast of Oprah Winfrey’s interview, who used every trick up her sleeve to add suspense to the story by over emphasizing certain aspects of Meghan and Harry’s revelations.

During his show, British broadcaster Piers Morgan did not shy away from criticizing Meghan, stressing that he did not believe a single word she said. The next day, he angrily walked off set after an on-air clash with a weather presenter who denounced Morgan’s position. Although Morgan returned to continue the episode, later that day, ITV abruptly announced that he had resigned.

It is baffling that by simply expressing an honestly held opinion, Piers Morgan must now deal with this disproportionate backlash.

On the other side of the world, and during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast, Jason Miller, who served as a senior adviser to former President Trump, revealed that Trump does not have anything positive to say about the Duchess of Sussex. However, the former president remained silent on the matter following the interview, even after telling Miller that he could “make a little news” if he chose to go public with his thoughts. Trump, ultimately, decided it was not a good idea and could jeopardize the career of his former senior adviser.

What happened to this world and how are we living under such unjust cruelty and haughty silliness? The leftist media that has always indignantly cried for upholding human rights, and especially free speech, has now put the Meghan issue behind a red line none must dare to cross.

We have reached a point where anyone who refuses such vile and unwarranted use of the civil rights movements for African Americans is also accused of being racist by white people. This is, in every sense of the word, a complete and utter farce.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, the pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat.

Read More:

Network extremists and the power of algorithms

When social media sites play politics

Long live digital independence!