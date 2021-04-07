Destabilizing Jordan: Who will suffer and who will benefit?

The time has come for the Arab nation to learn from past mistakes and reasonably examine the proven devastating repercussions of instability throughout the region’s past and recent history. Every Arab citizen across the region must be fully aware of these mistakes that have resulted in many appalling tragedies and irreversible losses in order to avoid repeating the same failures.

On the evening of Saturday April 3, 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported that two Jordanian citizens had been arrested for security reasons as cited by a security source. On the next day, Petra issued a statement by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi saying that “The investigations had monitored interferences and communications with foreign parties over the right timing to destabilize Jordan.” While the region may be brimming with conflicts, these latest events are not a common occurrence in Jordan, which is well-known for its peaceful and positive stances. This has driven many to raise numerous questions in this regard, such as: who benefits from the instability in Jordan? Who would benefit from disrupting the state of security, peace and social cohesion that the people of Jordan have long enjoyed? And most importantly, who would stand to gain the most from destabilizing the Jordanian political system? At the same time, many counter-questions have been raised as well like, who would be harmed the most by the instability of the Jordanian state? Who would be negatively impacted by the consequences of the state of instability at various political, security, social and economic levels? I believe that these complex questions must be raised because answering them would reveal telling information about the national security of the Arab region as a whole, and also because these questions have occurred to the vast majority of the public in the Arab world in order to understand their true enemies and allies.

In order to avoid assumptions and jumping into baseless conclusions, I will attempt to answer to these pressing questions by relying on an in-depth analysis of the current political situation in the Arab region in the short to medium term. If we consider the political realities facing our Arab nation, we could answer many of the questions related to Arab national security in general, and also those related to the ongoing targeting of the security and stability of moderate Arab countries, including Jordan. Upon examining the region’s political situation across the last decades, we can note that the national security of the Arab region was in a much better state, and it had strong and solid foundations. Arab regimes were keen on placing the collective interests of the region ahead of the narrow interests of certain parties. This has strengthened their position and ensured greater cooperation among them. This was highlighted when Arab countries united to support Egypt during the October 1973 war.

However, in contrast to this honorable stance that served as a testament to Arab solidarity, there are occurrences during the past decades that signaled the beginning of the collapse in these values. It can be said that the shift in ideologies, as well as the shortsightedness in terms of international politics have led to the current state of disarray that afflicts Arab national security, and it has also triggered many inter-Arab divisions and an unnecessary depletion of the capabilities and resources of Arab nations. Signs of regional conflicts first appeared when the Iraqi Baath regime carried out its historic act of aggression against a fellow Arab country during the 1990 invasion of Kuwait. While Arab citizens all over the region fell into a state of utter despair over the irreversible damage that afflicted the Arab national security system as a whole, many regional and international enemies of the Arab nation were overjoyed, racing to take advantage of the situation to serve their nefarious agendas.

While it is believed that the crimes committed by Iraq’s Baathist regime against Kuwait and the Kuwaiti people triggered the collapse of Arab national security and peace, it can be said that the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, leaving Iraq’s fate in the hands of Iran’s hardline regime, represents a clear affirmation of this collapse. There is no denying that the Iranian presence in Iraq has brought great benefits to the Iranian regime. On the other hand, we also cannot deny that this presence had grave repercussions that highly impacted Arab national security. While many enemies of the Arab world saw this as an opportunity, Arab citizens have been greatly harmed by it, and unfortunately that was merely the beginning of a series of tragedies and irrecoverable losses.

These great losses have made the enemies of the Arab region, led by the Iranian extremist regime, greedy for even more gains at the expense of the Arab world, an example of this was when they supported the state of chaos, falsely called “the Arab Spring” that took place in some Arab countries in late 2010 and early 2011. It is important to note that the enemies of the Arab world, who benefited from that state of collapse, were aided by ignorant Arab mercenaries and traitors who betrayed their homelands and sided with the enemy. Similar to the approach of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah party in Lebanon; the terrorist Houthi group in Yemen, the extremist Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and other countries, sectarian parties in Iraq, as well as other mercenary, traitorous parties and groups, have worked to serve the expansionist aspirations of the enemies of the Arab world.

The current nature of the political scene tells us that every destabilizing activity in the Arab world is matched by great benefits for its enemies, especially for the extremist Iranian regime. Therefore, it tells us that targeting the security and stability of the Arab countries, including Jordan, is a policy that is used continuously by the enemies of the Arab region, aided by Arab traitors and mercenaries. And so, Jordan’s peace and stability are being directly targeted in an effort to benefit the enemies of the Arab world, especially the Iranian regime and its followers at the expense of the security of the Arab region.

In light of this nefarious plot to destabilize Jordan’s security, peace and stability, the neighboring Arab countries, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, took the initiative to stand side by side with Jordan, whether through political statements supporting Jordan and its great leadership, providing the support and resources that Jordan needs to put an end to the plots of its enemies and their mercenaries, or by providing support and assistance to enhance its national security, social and political stability. The first country to support Jordan’s peace and stability was the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which immediately released, on April 3rd, 2021, a statement issued by the Saudi Royal Court and posted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), saying:

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms its full standing by and the support with all its capabilities for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the decisions and measures being taken by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to maintain security and stability and defuse every attempt to influence them.

“This is based on the close and deep-rooted bonds of brotherhood, belief and destiny as well as their common history and indivisible security that bind the two countries.

“We appeal to Allah Almighty to permanently preserve the security and stability of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and HRH the Crown Prince.”

In conclusion, it is crucial to emphasize that the time has come for the Arab nation to learn from past mistakes and reasonably examine the proven devastating repercussions of instability throughout the region’s past and recent history. Every Arab citizen across the region must be fully aware of the mistakes that have resulted in many appalling tragedies and irreversible losses in order to avoid repeating the same failures. These are lessons that all Arab citizens must understand because they are the ones who will reap the benefits if the Arabs stand united.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, the Saudi Arabian outlet al-Riyadh.

