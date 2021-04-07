.
.
.
.
Language

Washington and Tehran: Why try again?

Iran-US-Flags
Iran and US flags. (Stock photo)

Washington and Tehran: Why try again?

Followed Unfollow

Mashari Althaydi
Published: Updated:

Yesterday, a long-awaited round of negotiations began in Vienna between the Iranian regime and the Biden administration after much back-and-forth and many hesitant moves. The endeavors to revive the so-called nuclear deal shifted into full gear again after former US President Donald Trump threw it out the window, demanding a better deal than the defective one his predecessor reached with the Iranians.

Today, the US administration seems cautious and austere while the Iranian regime seems strong and patronizing. However, neither of these apparent realities is in fact true.

The Vienna talks held yesterday come in the wake of a videoconference meeting held between the two parties last Friday, which both countries welcomed. The US president said he wished to return to negotiations, but both Tehran and Washington believe the other should take the first step and recommit to the deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart following their talks in Moscow on September 24, 2020. (AFP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart following their talks in Moscow on September 24, 2020. (AFP)

Despite Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s call on the EU in early February to coordinate a return to the nuclear deal, Tehran refused to sit down with the US last month for talks called by the EU.

The new “trick” in America’s political playbook this time is the slogan “commitment in return for commitment.” Does that mean Washington will commit once Tehran does or vice versa? Who should commit first and to what? Is there a deadline? Is there an alternative route to take if no commitments are made?

As the old saying goes, “insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” It is unclear if the main goal is just starting negotiations and talks with the Iran while putting everything else on the backburner; or if the ultimate purpose is weakening the Iranian regime, or perhaps the US seeks to deter and prevent Iran’s nuclear program and hostile missile capacities and put an end to its insidious policies in the Middle East.

Well, wasn’t Trump taking this path? What changed?

This article was originally published in, and translated from, the pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat.

Read more:

Whose mistake is it this time?

The Biden administration and the Middle East: Aspirations and current realities

Biden rewards Iranian tyranny and punishes Saudi reform

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs China reports African swine fever outbreak on Xinjiang farm holding 599 pigs
Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation
Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief
‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea ‘Mother ship’, ‘command center’: The Iranian ship ‘Saviz’ attacked in Red Sea
Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources Cargo ship belonging to Iran's IRGC attacked in Red Sea: Al Arabiya sources
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More