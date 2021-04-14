In the human rights court

Countries that have violated human rights throughout history through colonialism, wars, racism, and slavery are the ones that establish themselves as judges in this regard, issuing report after report and determining with unjustified authority which countries do not respect human rights. If they only looked in the mirror, they would have their answer.

This is an era of political bullying, supremacy, blatant contradiction, double standards, and subordination of morals and values ​​to political interests.

They write reports on human rights as if they were ideal societies. They criticize practices in all countries while they hold the record in ancient and modern history of practices that not only violate human rights, but also kill thousands of innocent people with the click of a button.

Under the slogan of human rights, the concept of freedom has expanded due to some countries that have established themselves as leaders in this field, and practices that violate religions have become a human right. In the name of human rights, these countries insult the human being. They consider the “chaos” of expression a human right. They spread lies, discord, and rumors. They violate religious values ​​and principles. These practices have become a human right by which to measure the progress of nations.

They talk about human rights and practice racism. They chant the slogan of independence and invade countries. They talk about freedom and live in chaos, about democracy and practice dictatorship. They call for freedom of expression and insult religions. Those who pass the human rights test are a copy of them, in stark contrast to the principle of freedom they advocate and claim. In the human rights test, every country must abolish its culture and sign a document of belonging and loyalty to the dominant nation’s culture in order to obtain a passing grade in this test.

In the case of fighting terrorism and international solidarity to combat extremism and hatred, the contradictions of the leading countries on human rights are exposed. They declare that they are fighting terrorism, and then defend terrorists in the name of human rights.

Countries that unleashed wars and killed millions of innocent people are the judges in the human rights court. Countries that discriminate in wages between men and women are human rights advocates.

In the human rights court, countries that fight for reasons that have nothing to do with their security or their borders are preparing and grading the human rights test! Occupying countries that have displaced millions are honored in the Security Council and are presented with the gift of veto in appreciation of their flawed record in respecting human rights.

In the human rights court, there is a media war, political extortion, and countries that throw stones and while their houses are made of glass.

In the human rights court, one of the attendees asked about the immunity of soldiers of the superpowers outside their borders, the judge ordered that the questioner be removed from the courtroom.

In human rights organizations, they turn a rumor from a dishonest journalist to a global public opinion issue that makes headlines.

In the human rights court, the superpowers allow themselves to interfere in the judicial system of other countries and refuse that others interfere in their own judicial affairs.

In a world ruled by contradictions and a supremacy mentality, countries that defend their security and sovereignty are accused of violating human rights. On the other hand, countries that practice occupation, and countries that practice terrorism, and spread extremism, hatred and military militias in other countries, these countries are above the law under the watchful eye of the Security Council that protects them with the veto. And under the gaze of the superpowers that are rewarding them by concluding agreements that do not address human rights.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Saudi newspaper al-Riyadh.

