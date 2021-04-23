Hezbollah prepares for the collapse of the state

In a recent television interview, Walid Jumblatt appeared to have grown a "pandemic" beard. He joked that growing a beard is required by the current situation because we in Lebanon seem to be living in Iran, and perhaps - Jumblatt says - his beard is paving the way towards obtaining the "good loan" accorded by Hezbollah. Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, responding to Jumblatt, welcomed him to the worlds of good loans, on the condition that he mortgage gold or bring a guarantor.

This matter is no longer a joke, but a starkly shocking reality. Today, Hezbollah is occupying Lebanon and is holding the Lebanese people hostage by force of arms. And the party's plan does not only oppress the people, but also oppresses cities and regions. Few areas remain whose historical legacy the party has not attempted to dismantle. There is a systematic transformation of Beirut and its environs to a landscape studded with images of turbans, after they were the paragon of a plural, open and free Lebanon.

The recent article by Reuters about how Hezbollah is preparing for the complete collapse of the state is not shocking, but rather expected. Sources told the agency that the party issued ration cards intended to help party members buy basic goods from Syria, Iran, as well as from Lebanon, in Lebanese pounds with a discount of up to 40 percent. According to the article, “The card - named after a Shi'ite Imam - can be used at co-ops, some of them newly opened, in the southern Beirut suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon where Hezbollah holds sway."

Hezbollah is implementing Plan B in anticipation of the imminent collapse of the state following the collapse of the banking and financial system and the devastated economy across the country. Hezbollah has a great military capacity as well as its own methods of storing oil, food and medicine.

And the party does not deny that; it admits to smuggling goods, according to the religious figure Sadiq al-Nabulsi. The Janoubia news outlet reported him saying in a television interview that smuggling is an integral part of the process of resistance and defending the interests of the Lebanese, justifying what is happening by being under the influence of American pressure and sanctions. Therefore, he says, the Lebanese and Syrian people must break some laws in order to secure their basic living needs. This is an explicit admission of what the party is doing in terms of smuggling and stealing the sustenance of the Lebanese and declaring war on the besieged Lebanese society with the power of this fundamentalist and terrorist party’s weapons.

The party has concerns about the disintegration of its popular bases, many of which were lost after the "October Revolution", as the masses shifted at the time in the heart of its bases and strongholds, objecting to the corruption of the political class. Corruption in which Hezbollah was the actor, participant, and architect of many suspicious deals.

This smuggling strategy is in line with the culture of separatism that Hezbollah has established among its supporters, and these cards prove what Hezbollah's critics wrote three decades ago.

The party never considered Lebanon its final homeland, did not fulfill the conditions of the social contract, did not recognize the Lebanese constitution, and never invoked the concept of the Lebanese state. This is what made Patriarch Al-Rahi, head of the Maronite Church, express his anger at Hezbollah as it does not recognize the state nor its decision in war and peace. And I add, neither in dialogue and negotiation, nor by citizenship, nor by law. This disastrous separatism, which is clearly demonstrated by the stockpiling and smuggling strategy, shows that Hezbollah is "in Lebanon" but not "from Lebanon" and this distance between the two heralds the destruction of Lebanon's civilized, cultural and liberal face in favor of the dark faces of terrorists and killers.

In 1998, Waddah Sharara, a professor of social sciences from Ibn Jbeil in the south, wrote a book entitled “The State of Hezbollah - Lebanon, an Islamic Society,” published by Dar An-Nahar. At the time, the party had not fully entered into politics as it did after the assassination of Rafik Hariri. The discussion about Hezbollah’s power was not based on the level of criticism and rebellion tendencies over the Syrian security, intelligence, and political influence in Lebanon. In fact, the party’s plan to attack the state began in the eighties, and this is evidenced by television talks by Hassan Nasrallah, and by intense theorizing of the party’s inspirers, including Muhammad Hussein Fadlallah, who spoke about "the Islamic Republic in Lebanon" in his conversations and debates with Archbishop George Khader, later compiled in a book entitled "On the Horizons of Islamic-Christian Dialogue", which was printed in January 2005. The book marked an important event within the fundamentalist movements because it awakened the resurgence of fundamentalist influence in a country like Lebanon, the most pluralistic Arab country which preserved the identity of Arab Christians. At that time everyone understood that Fadlallah’s words were Hezbollah’s plan, because many see Fadlallah as the “spiritual guide of Hezbollah” as Ahmad Al-Mawsili described in the Encyclopedia of Islamic Movements.

Some analysts believe that Hezbollah’s activation of Plan B to prepare for the worst is rooted in its desire to seize the state. Indeed, this is a foregone conclusion. For Hezbollah, the state is like a weak prey that can be hunted at any time, bearing in mind that it controls all internal decisions, including the appointment of heads of government. But the most dangerous proposition is that the party is actually building a lifeboat for itself and its supporters only, siphoning off Lebanese goods and diverting them to its channels, and then letting the rest of the Lebanese go to hell. This bleak face of the party was not seen by many Muslims who thought it was a force of resistance against Israel, and this is the case for those who did not heed advice until it is too late.

A source told Reuters that Hezbollah wants to take the place of the state. This is true if the state is able to bear the burdens, manage decisions and make development, but the destruction, woes, wars, displacement, and persecution of other religions and minorities that Hezbollah has caused to Lebanon makes this more than a conflict over the state, it is a struggle of existence and influence. and that is why Nasrallah used the phrase "the civilized face of Lebanon" in a sarcastic way. He wants a Lebanon that is connected to Iran, and it means returning the country to the Stone Age or what Nasrallah describes as the "Islamic Agriculture" project!

The fierce battle must continue against Hezbollah, which represents the culmination of pure evil, and a model that combines fundamentalist and political terrorism, making it the most dangerous fundamentalist organization in the world.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.

