Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a remarkable comment on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s interview on the fifth anniversary of the launch of Vision 2030. Peskov confirmed his country’s support for the crown prince’s stance on international relations, deeming his statements “worthy of the highest praise,” especially since the interview did not tackle the Russian file in a way that would bring the Kremlin to comment. Soon after the end of the interview, international positions and media statements flooded in, underscoring the importance of the young crown prince and his statements, which discussed the developments of Vision 2030 in the past five years, its future targets, and his personal vision for the region in particular, and international relations in general.

The reactions show great interest in the crown prince’s interview, as evidenced by international and official positions and media behaviors. The interview was broadcast as breaking news by many outlets and covered by several media and international news agencies, not to mention the wide popular viewership, which extended beyond the citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia to include many people in the countries of the region. The positive reactions of the latter and their discovery of the great developments and transformations in the Kingdom stirred social media platforms, which were buzzing as well with the mercenaries of the media and their negative comments.

The regional and international movements that soon took place are perhaps linked to the outcomes of the interview. A renewed activity was observed in some regional files, which proves not only the Kingdom’s weight, but also the great impact of the crown prince’s interviews and statements directed toward foreign countries, and his ability to make things happen and to stimulate and resolve outstanding issues in the interest of the Kingdom and the region.

After all, Mohammed bin Salman’s development project does not only concern the Kingdom, but the region as a whole. It is a comprehensive project that links economic, political, community, and environmental development. The Kingdom is the center of sustainable development in Vision 2030, but the regional aspect has become an important part of the wider regional vision.

Vision 2030 is a perfect development model that made significant achievements in the past five years, which comprised the era of structural reforms that formed a basis for the Vision’s shift from the stage of setting foundations, resolving challenges, and developing strategies, to the stage of execution, which will help set its comprehensive development outcomes.

I can safely say that the government reforms, restructuring, and digital transformation are some of Vision 2030’s key achievements in its first five years. Other structural reforms under the Vision have moved forward toward execution stages and the realization of strategic objectives, such as the development of promising economic sectors, the launch of megaprojects, the achievement of cost-efficiency, and the increase of non-oil exports. Additionally, the enhanced transparency and the efforts to fight corruption contributed to the achievement of various objectives, including cementing the principle of accountability in government agencies, which helped achieve quality and efficient government activity and restore 247 billion SAR in the last three years.

Five auspicious years that planted the seeds of economic development and transformation according to the blessed Vision launched and led with great efficiency and determination by His Highness the Crown Prince. A Vision that will enhance the Kingdom’s economy and global position and achieve citizens’ wellbeing, economic prosperity, full protection for the environment, exemplary investment of available resources, and a high quality of life in all the Kingdom’s regions, according to global environmental and economic programs and projects.

Mohammed bin Salman’s development project set the roadmap for the new Saudi Arabia, restored its bright youthfulness, and utilized its human, financial, and economic resources with the guidance, blessing, and support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques at a sensitive stage in which the country needs it the most.

It is a development process that aims at survival, growth, and sustainability.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Saudi Arabian outlet al-Jazirah.

