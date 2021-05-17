Yes to Palestine, no to Hamas

Lest we forget, the current crisis in Palestine started on May 3 in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem. At the time, there was much support for the Palestinian position -- and the Arab, Islamic, and even international positions supporting it -- while Israel was under moral, political, and media pressure.

It was a just cause in which a number of families in Jerusalem were wronged by the Israeli settlers and government. It was the perfect opportunity to create a wave of positive support in favor of the Palestinian people and form an Arab-Islamic-international movement that takes the legitimate cause of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood as a springboard.

However, a few days after May 3, Hamas, along with some other Palestinian factions, stepped into the scene in Jerusalem and Gaza, along with their weapons and missiles, as if the missiles of Gaza and Hamas could measure up to the powerful Israeli missiles and aircraft.

The strength of the Palestinian position, particularly in this recent Sheikh Jarrah issue, was an excellent moral, legal, and political force. But as usual, things got out of control at the hands of the Hamas diehards.

In any case, the Arab, Islamic, and international positions supporting Palestinian rights are unquestionable. The latest of these is the position of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in its latest statement and rejection of the attack on Jerusalem or others.

Similarly, the positions of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other Arab states are honorable positions that cannot be diminished by the followers of the Khomeini regime and the Muslim Brotherhood. Meanwhile, Hamas has combined loyalty to the Muslim Brotherhood and subservience to the Khomeini regime, thus aligning itself completely with the enemies of Arabs, especially through its explicit subservience to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Suffice to say that Hamas supported the Houthis, Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, and Egyptian terrorists.

Diab al-Louh, Palestine’s ambassador to Egypt and envoy to the Arab League, spoke of the decision issued by Egyptian President Abdelfattah al-Sisi and concerned Egyptian authorities to open up Egyptian hospitals to wounded Palestinians, expressing the Palestinian Authority’s gratitude to Cairo, as is customary of Egypt in times of difficulty for the Palestinians.

As for those who “milk” the Palestinian cause for political ends and popularity, their bark is much worse than their bite. For neither Iran’s Al-Quds Force, nor Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, nor the Houthi militias, and surely not Hezbollah in Lebanon, nor Kuwait’s Muslim Brotherhood commandos, will launch military attacks on Tel Aviv or Haifa or Nahariya.

The best example of this is what a political source told Asharq al-Awsat about the situation in Southern Lebanon remaining under control because there is no interest in changing it for Hezbollah. Lebanese “revolutionary” support, according to the source, is restricted to symbolic gestures, with the participation of some leftist parties and groups.

Regardless of whether one is Arab or Muslim, we feel a special connection to Palestine, and conscience requires solidarity with the oppression of Palestinians. But this does not mean supporting the plans of Hamas and other pro-Iran, pro-Muslim Brotherhood, anti-Arab groups.

Yes to Palestine… But no to Hamas and similar proxy groups of Iran. Arabs will remain the only true embracers of the Palestinian cause, despite all this empty rhetoric.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat.

