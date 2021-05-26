Financing reconstruction or the Muslim Brotherhood?

No sooner had the brutal Israeli attacks on Gaza stopped, until the dealers of the cause set out to trade in its bloody outputs and exploit them intellectually, politically and financially, regardless of the mass destruction and the victims, most of whom are women and children. The Gaza issue has become a card played for political and financial gain, a way to revive the Muslim Brotherhood organization and push it to the forefront again, and a lever for subversive plans in the targeted Arab countries, appearing to support the state but in reality, aimed at harming its interests. Organized media campaigns, news stories aimed at stirring up emotions, agitating popular opinion, and carefully calculated statements are churned out by those who play the cause for gain as well as the Muslim Brotherhood leaders.

In a provocative statement, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh thanked Iran for its support, while inferring that the bill for the reconstruction falls on benevolent Arab countries. Iran is behind the destruction of Arab countries, and it is responsible for the transformation of Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen into failed states, controlled by Iranian militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. Reconstruction has different requirements, the most important of which is to protect reconstructed buildings from destruction, and integrity, and this has not happened before. Saudi Arabia has borne more than half of the bill for the reconstruction of Gaza, on more than one occasion. And it has taken upon itself to build integrated residential neighborhoods, and it has provided sustainable humanitarian aid. What did it gain from that?! Rejection and denial, and prayers of supplication against it from the pulpits of the mosques in Gaza, and putting all the good that it has offered for the sake of God, in service to Iran, which did not offer a single dollar to the Palestinians and did not seek to address their just cause. On the contrary, it has sought, and is still seeking, to split the ranks of the Palestinian Authority, and push Hamas to take incalculable military risks, in order to use it as leverage against America and the international community.

Reconstruction, massive financial aid, the risks taken by those who play the cause for their gain, their outbidding and conspiracy against the nation, and their missing out on the opportunities for comprehensive treatment and their rejection of all the solutions offered in order to keep benefitting from the situation. These matters must be addressed with absolute transparency, exposing those involved, and holding them accountable for their crimes and strategic mistakes.



The Muslim Brotherhood leader and the godfather of party fundraising, Tariq al-Suwaidan, hastened to seize the opportunity and exploit emotion for collecting donations, from the Saudi people in particular, demanding they support Palestine and the reconstruction of Gaza, describing Saudi Arabia as "the philanthropic leader of the Muslim world." Al-Suwaidan and other barterers failed to penetrate or influence Saudi society, due to their ignorance of the great transformation that had occurred therein. They did not realize the level of awareness that the Saudi people have after years of sympathy with the humanitarian causes that the Muslim Brotherhood was exploiting to fill their bank balances or finance their partisan activities and terrorist groups. The policy of firmness and disclosure contributed to increasing society's awareness of plans that target their security and stability, and closed the door to anyone who exploits religion or humanitarian issues for abhorrent partisan goals.

The Saudis' reactions to the calls for donations were pleasant, given their awareness of the dangers of paying money to suspicious external parties, and their circulation of state security warnings about foreign calls for donations contributed to the promotion and widespread awareness of it.

Charitable donations in the Kingdom are limited to official channels in order to prevent their reaching terrorist groups or individual accounts. Electronic platforms have been provided to facilitate the payments and the delivery of donations to those who are entitled to them reliably and securely. The IhsanR platform is the internal platform for the delivery of donations to those who deserve it, at a time when the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action is interested in receiving donations and delivering them to the beneficiaries abroad.

Saudi Arabia is a leader in charitable and humanitarian work, as described by al-Suwaidan. Not only in the Islamic world, but also in the entire world according to statistics by international organizations, and it will remain the biggest supporter of the Palestinian cause. However, its contributions are not available to those who barter in crisis and agents of the parties included in terrorist lists, but are codified and directed directly to those who deserve them, or through international organizations. This is what is not understood by absorbed by the cause merchants, the Muslim Brotherhood and their followers.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Saudi outlet Al-Jazirah.

Read more:

Palestine caught between two fires

A war of attrition for propaganda

Palestinian cause auctioned off to the highest bidder