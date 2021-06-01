Tools of Jeff Bezos’ wealth became the trap that brought him down: Arab Media

“The proverb that says “love is blind” can be applied to Jeff Bezos’ case,” according to a report carried by Arabic-language news channel Al Hadath, referring to the leaked texts and photos of Bezos’ affair.

“The tools of his wealth became the trap that brought him down,” the report added.

In January 2020, the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, helped spin a bizarre narrative – that Saudi Arabia was behind the hacking of the Amazon boss’s phone, leading to leaked texts and photos of his extramarital affair.

At the time, Saudi officials were quick to point out the lack of evidence behind of the claim. Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told Reuters that the claim was “absolutely silly.”

“I think absurd is exactly the right word,” the foreign minister said.

The Al Hadath report cited Kyle Smith, a New York Post journalist, who compared the enormity of Bezos’ lie to the size of his fortune. He criticized Bezos for dragging Saudi Arabia two years ago into his phone hack scandal.

According to the report, Bezos’ reasoning was that his newspaper, the Washington Post was tough on the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman and Saudis in its articles and news coverage.

The conspiracy, supported by a 2,000-word blogpost posted by Bezos, suggests Saudi Arabia helped US tabloid the National Enquirer secure photos and texts of Bezos’ affair with married helicopter pilot and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez.

“The New York Post considered that Bezos’ scandal was due to family greed and power struggle,” Al Hadath added.

Al Hadath links Bezos’ scandal to the animosity between The Washington Post and The National Enquirer which stems from the different views held by the owners of the publications. A battle ensued between the two publications, which Al Hadath said led to The National Enquirer leaking pictures of Bezos’ infidelity.

The report suggests that Sanchez had leaked pictures and texts of her affair with Bezos to her brother Michael Sanchez – who was bankrupt.

“Emotions vanquished the billionaire’s wit,” the report by Al Hadath stated.

Al Hadath’s report concluded by asking how media publications that carried the false story linking Saudi Arabia to the Bezos hacking scandal can convince the world they are trustworthy and reliable.

