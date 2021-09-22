The politicization of human rights and falsification of facts

With its latest unfair resolution, the European Parliament tried to score an electoral parliamentary achievement. However, such fabrications are familiar, and such accusations against Arab states are not novel. The resolution’s questionable timing suggests an intention to undermine Expo 2020 Dubai, set to launch in a few weeks, despite the remarkably large participation of many EU states.

In the words of the Arab Union for Human Rights, the false decision came outside the normal context of humanitarian action aimed at protecting, reinforcing, and defending human rights. In terms of legitimacy, the resolution is outside the jurisdiction of the European Parliament, which does not allow it to meddle in the human rights situation in non-EU states. Therefore, this resolution is a blatant interference in the affairs of an independent UN member state.

Why does the Arab Union for Human Rights not issue an annual report of human rights violations in European states to take stock of current abuses in some EU states and the murders and massacres carried out by some others during their colonial periods? Never in their ancient or modern history have Arabs committed massacres or ethnic cleansing operations. They entered three continents and never killed a civilian. The wise caliphs always instructed that no synagogue or church be attacked; no woman, child, or animal killed; and no tree uprooted from its place. The history of the Islamic Arab civilization in Andalusia is testament to that, in comparison with the murder, extermination, and forced conversion of Muslims and Jews at the hands of the Spanish Inquisition.

The European Parliament report is not honest in any way. It is marred by multiple flaws and sentiments of hatred. Perhaps its source is the misguided information that comes from malicious organizations seeking to taint the UAE’s reputation by denying its momentous human rights achievements to which the entire world stands witness, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, while many European states struggled to keep pace.

Surely, the UAE rejected the European Parliament’s report. Saeed al-Habsi, head of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said in a statement: “We strongly reject the allegations contained in the resolution, which were previously addressed and rejected as factually incorrect.”

Given that the resolution was issued by an entity that supposedly adopts the values of rigor and accuracy, officials in the Parliament should have communicated with the concerned entities to get their facts straight and come out with a stance that aligns with the reality on the ground. In this context, it would be relevant to remind those who need to hear it that His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, issued federal law No. 12 of 2021 establishing the independent National Human Rights Institution, thus crowning a long journey of efforts to protect and reinforce human rights in the UAE over the last 50 years.

The UAE has a long record of achievements in terms of protecting and reinforcing human rights, based on its cultural legacy, its religious heritage that calls for embracing refugees and helping the needy; its constitution that guarantees civil rights for all, and its legislation that bolsters the principles of justice and equality in line with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The state also successfully established an integrated system of legislation that guarantee the rights of women, children, workers, and prisoners; not to mention its effective contribution to combating human trafficking in the region and the world.

Over the years, we have spared no effort to achieve all human rights with goodwill, but it seems they have gone too far with their demands. As such, let the European Parliament know that they cannot pressure us with such resolutions, for we are not in a position of weakness, and we will not accept the imposition of policies that contradict our supreme national interest and our moral norms.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Emirati news outlet Al-Ittihad.

