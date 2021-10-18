The fall of the Muslim Brotherhood… A dream come true

The latest disputes within the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) group have not only reflected what things have come to in the organization lately; they also uncovered the fragility of a group that has long prided itself on its power and the lack of disagreements among its leaders. At some point, these disagreements were even portrayed as nonexistent, and as such the organization as nearly godly, for despite its widespread presence across the globe, disagreements in the large group are inexistent, and problems are solved without anyone’s knowledge, be they in the organization or outside it.

However, disputes have lately emerged between the current leadership of the group, represented by Ibrahim Munir, the group’s acting guide and the secretary general of the International Organization of the Muslim Brotherhood; and Egyptian MB leaders, i.e., the members of the Guidance Office and Shura Council and the effective managers of the organization in Egypt and the world. The disputes have led to Munir’s replacement with Mahmoud Hussein, with others being investigated as a prelude to their definitive dismissal.



The repercussions of this dispute on the organization are evident in the fall of the structure that the group has built in Egypt since its first founder laid its cornerstone in 1928. It maintained, contradictory to the bylaws, that the general guide and all “active” members of the Guidance Office be Egyptian. As such, the organization was monopolized by the Egyptian Brotherhood, which upset MB members of other nationalities, who nonetheless had no power to object or change anything.



The dismissal of the Egyptian MB by London-based Ibrahim Munir, a British of Egyptian origin, is a significant and remarkable development. The Egyptian MB are the operators, programmers, and decisionmakers in the organization. They have the biggest representation even in the International Organization, which is considered to be subordinate to the Guidance Office despite being the highest authority! The same goes for the Shura Council.



The real motive behind Ibrahim Munir’s decisions, who keeps his Egyptian nationality along with his British one, which he obtained decades ago, is to eliminate the Egyptian MB from the scene and invalidate any decisions they may take, which shall change the organization’s demographics. Thus, we will see a new organization in the coming period following the decisions of the group’s acting guide. With this novelty, an escalation is to be expected.



The MB are eating each other alive, and that’s the best proof of the organization’s extremism and false portrayal of its real situation. The organization will dissipate if it is left to its own demise and no intervention is made to rectify its current fissures. It will turn into ashes scattered by the wind, after internal disagreements became so deep that each cluster sees the other as a threat to the organization!



The efforts that must be exerted in this regard must be directed toward intellectual confrontation, in order to disassemble the organization’s foundational thoughts. Only intellectual confrontation can destroy what’s left of the MB’s organizational structures and the thoughts it still feeds on and presents to the people. Anything else will revive the organization and breathe life into it.



Like all extremist organizations, security confrontation might be the MB’s raison d’être. These organizations feed on feelings of injustice. These feelings may well bear their fruit should security confrontation fail to yield positive results. As such, should the results of any security confrontation be negative, the organization will use them to its favor. The successful confrontation of violent, extremist organizations requires an extraordinary ability to circumvent the circumventions of these groups.



The apparent reasons for the deep disagreement between Ibrahim Munir and Mahmoud Hussein or the Egyptian MB may lie in the dissolution of the MB’s Administrative Office in Turkey and other institutions over which the Egyptian MB holds control. However, the more important reason lies in the intellectual and organizational structure of the Brotherhood, which does not tolerate dissenters in the organization.



In fact, the MB does not allow its members to express themselves. It besieges dissidents or former partners of the leadership, who belong to the “Hawks” faction. Here, we mean Mahmoud Hussein, Medhat al-Haddad, Muhammad Abdelwahab, Hamam Ali Youssef, Rajab al-Banna, and Mamduh Mabrouk. These were all members of the Guidance Office and the Shura Council, yet they were referred to investigation as a prelude to their dismissal.



The rage within the organization never went away. Rather, it remained suppressed, or perhaps unallowed, by the leadership. However, things are different when this rage is linked to figures such as the ones mentioned earlier. This could lead to the collapse of the organization, as it means the departure of the most important member of the Egyptian MB body.



What’s happening in the organization is a part of the shifts that the group is undergoing. What the organization is witnessing now is a prelude to its end, an ambulance ride to the emergency room in an effort to save its life. However, based on our understanding of violent, extremist organizations and their ways of dealing with such incidents, we know that once the organization is put on respirators, its fate is doomed. The objective becomes to merely keep the organization alive for as long as possible, not seek to add years to its life.



To be fair, we cannot say that the MB is over and is never to be heard of again. Any talk of the MB’s demise is preposterous. It may happen; many indicators suggest so. But this fall is also linked to the mechanisms of confrontation adopted against the organization. This must be taken into consideration, to avoid being tricked by the organization’s regression. Regression will eventually end with collapse and disappearance, but to think this could happen immediately would be erroneous.



We cannot rid ourselves of all the viruses surrounding us. We can take preventive measures, but we must acknowledge that some viruses are here to stay. However, the stronger the immunity, the more the body is capable of battling these viruses. What this metaphor suggests is that the MB and other extremist movements may be absent, but they have not disappeared. Absence does not mean disappearance or end.



The MB is at its weakest. It is no longer active, and what little activity it does carry out is without real impact. Its thoughts are not as appealing to masses. These are the usual signs of demise all extremist groups exhibit before their final collapse or resounding fall. We are confident that the organization will collapse and fall, just as we are confident that at no point in its lifetime was the MB anything but a violence-inclined movement -- surely not a moderate organization. The question, therefore, is not whether the MB will collapse, but when it will collapse.



The problem with our Arab societies is that they are no good at confronting violent, extremist groups. Some of these societies may value the idea of confrontation, but at the same time, they keep room for cordiality with the movement and defense thereof. The fall of the MB is closer than some of us imagine. It is in its final stages, and this requires continuous confrontation.



The fall of the MB was a dream, and that dream is coming true. Every day, there’s news about the group’s organizational structure. The group is on its deathbed. Our perception of the MB is aligned with the reality of the group today. This perception was born from thorough, precise observations and a deep understanding of its ideology and the psychological backgrounds of its leaders. This knowledge feeds the perception we proposed, and we believe it is inching closer to becoming a dream come true.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Lebanese news outlet Annahar al-Arabi.



