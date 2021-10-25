Trump and the TRUTH social media application

Former US President Donald Trump has announced the launch of his own social media application, named ‘TRUTH Social’, pointing out that it will pose a challenge to the mega social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter, after his accounts were banned on there.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

In a press statement circulated by CNBC and issued by the Trump-owned Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), along with Digital World Acquisition Corp., the new application will be established by a new company that has been founded through the merger of the two companies.



Echoing a quotation by the late world-famous US astronaut Neil Armstrong, we could say that this is a small step for a new company, but a major leap for the entire globe, and there is no exaggeration in stating this.



The move comes after the giants of social media, above all Facebook and Twitter, have been scandalously exposed for being biased and run by managers who wish to advocate a particular set of ideas and tendencies - while opposing anyone who does not agree with them. Twitter’s decision to permanently suspend Trump’s account from their platform is clear-cut evidence of how dangerous it is to allow such companies to control what should be or should not be said, and to determine the themes and nature of the ongoing discussions.



Commenting on this development, Trump said: “I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all.”





The deal cost some $1.7 billion, and it is planned to have a pilot launch of TRUTH Social for selected guests that will be invited in November 2021, which will be followed by a public launch of the application on the US national level during the first quarter of 2022. The new application will have the special feature of video on-demand subscriptions, and will feature entertainment programs, news headlines, and audio blogs.



No one knows if this new company will succeed in establishing a foothold in the social media arena and in proving to be a rival to Facebook, Twitter, and other tools. However, the sure thing is that the current situation of the monopoly of these platforms has become dangerous and must not be overlooked.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat.



Read more:



Should we deactivate our Facebook accounts?



The dictatorship of social media



Whom should the Facebook slap awaken?