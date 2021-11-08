The attempted assassination of Kadhimi and the Kuwait cell

Just like ballistic missiles, drone planes are another trademark of particular militias in the region. Hence, it is not a difficult task to find out which side was behind the attempted assassination of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, as it is also not difficult to identify those who are behind the terrorist cell in Kuwait, for in both cases the objective is the same, albeit with variant methods.

The regional conflicts have been ongoing for a long time, as manifested in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen. Similarly, the terrorist cells in the Arabian Gulf region are always present because their external supporter is keen on keeping them as a bargaining chip to use in any forthcoming negotiations in Vienna or elsewhere.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi represents a glimpse of hope to the Iraqi people that their country might again become an independent state with sovereignty and full dominion over its entire territory, a state that rejects occupation and colonialism regardless of whether the country that stands behind it is near or far, eastern or western. The Iraqi people have voiced their decision in the last elections.

The problem, though, with the militias is that they do not acknowledge the concepts of homeland and patriotism. Instead, they indoctrinate their affiliates with an extremist ideology, hijack their minds, and indulge them into a complicated network of interests that involves not only the persons recruited in these militias, but also their families, friends, and personal interests as well, so that manipulating them and inciting them against their own people, clan, and country would become an easy and routine task.

It is no coincidence that some ISIS cells have again started to show some action when the militias lost in the Iraqi elections, and to see the movement of these cells coincide with the clear tendency of the new Iraqi Government to enhance the independence of the Iraqi state and reject any sort of ‘submissive collaboration’ regardless of its religious, sectarian, or dogmatic pretext. It was meant to create a monster to justify all the required violence and terrorism through it, whereas the Iraqi people were meant to keep watching in fear, and to remain under the custody of the occupier, its militias, and its terrorism.

The same technique has been on use in Lebanon and Yemen, where assassinations have been an applied methodology and a successful strategy in silencing any kind of rejection or objection to the hijacking of the statehood and handing it over to the new occupier and colonizer. The recent assassination attempt of the Iraqi Prime Minister flows in this same context because he is a loyal patriot who is honest to his own people, and the collaborators regard patriotism as a kind of treason.

There have been numerous assassinations in Iraq, but the side most experienced in that domain is the terrorist Lebanese Hezbollah, for its assassination list was not confined to former Prime Minister Rafiq Al-Hariri, not is it supposed to end with the assassination of Lokman Slim - along with scores of other victims. Meanwhile, the countries of the West seem to have liked the game, and with no reason or justification they felt urged to differentiate between a political and a military wing of Hezbollah, only to avoid the need to take a firm stance against it, although the party itself is the least interested in such a distinction.

Earlier, Kuwait announced capturing a cell that is affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah which recruits, funds, and carries out money laundry and drug trafficking. The members of this cell include the son of a former MP, the brother of a former MP, a participant in the hijacking operation of al-Jabriyah airplane, and a personality who is highly interested in ‘charity work’. The construct of this cell makes it ideal for any terrorist organization.

Kuwait has been suffering long from the activities of terrorist cells. Such activities include the hijacking operation of al-Jabriyah airplane, the attempted assassination of the late Prince Jabir al-Ahmad, and the Abdali terrorist cell which was in possession of a massive number of weapons that suffices not just for terrorist operations, but even for toppling regimes.

Hence, within an atmosphere of searching for a new future and achieving national reconciliation, such militias and terrorist cells are never interested in the security of their fatherlands, be it in Iraq or in Kuwait. Rather, their main concern is to spread vandalism and destruction. Hence, Iraq shall never find salvation and Kuwait will never be free of its suffering unless solid legislations are approved and firmly enacted in a manner that guarantees security and ends the suffering.

To conclude, it is worth recalling that when terrorists try to hide behind the masks of religion, sect, or dogma it will provide no protection to them as no one is anymore bluffed by such behavior, and the masses of the Arab peoples have become aware of the extremist ideologies held by these terrorists – regardless of the religious cloak they try to wear.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Emirati outlet Al-Ittihad.



