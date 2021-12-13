The US-sponsored Summit for Democracy has come to an end. Invites were sent out to a hundred or so global actors, such as governments, associations, and organizations. But the summit was received with a fair share of controversy –and rightfully so– due to the principles on which it was based and the criteria that it adopted in its invitation process.

Perhaps the biggest response to the summit came from China, Washington’s number one competitor on the global stage. In a statement published online, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that “democracy has long become a weapon of mass destruction” used by the US to interfere in the internal affairs of states.

Keeping the political-economic conflict between China and the US aside, this summit and the increasingly fiery political debates on democracy between global forces, cultures, peoples, and states clearly indicates that some “concepts” can be used indeed as a weapon for political battles and interests and a key tool of conflict and aggression. This has been the case throughout history and across the whole world: when changes occur to factual givens, certain concepts advance and others recede, which engenders conflicts and clashes.

This summit reflects a regression in America’s use of “democracy” as a weapon compared to more effective and influential uses Washington resorted to in the past. It also reflects poor policy and weaker influence rather than a desire to expand in influence and power, especially with the isolationist, withdrawalist direction of the American liberal leftist school of thought.

We often hear some phrases being used as facts to end any debate, worthwhile as it may be, on the effectiveness of democracy in ending the suffering of people and organizing their conflict, all while completely ignoring the differences in civilizations, cultures, and experiences.

One such phrase is British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s famous quote: “Democracy is the worst form of government – except for all the others that have been tried.” As such, democracy, along with one of its features (the “ballot box”), was marketed as “the end of history” in the words of Francis Fukuyama; in other words, the effective solution for all humanity’s problems and conflicts.

On the other hand, the concept of “justice” is firmer and clearer than the concept of “democracy.” “Justice” is a root, “democracy” is a branch. The debate on the concept of justice is less intense and controversial than the concept of democracy, but the difference lies in that democracy has the ability to take the form of a glimmering slogan and a weapon to pressure states, nations, and peoples. That is why it is still more effective and common.

The conflicts of politics, the clashes of civilizations, and the quarrels of peoples are neither momentary nor superficial: they are deeply rooted in thought and principles. When these depths are ignored, conflicts are bound to erupt. Therefore, we desperately need to delve deep into the core of certain principles and the meanings of some concepts. We must engage in constant debates and reflections. Such practices are not a luxury; they are fundamentals.

Besides direct political manifestations, social debate is a key indicator of faults in the much-preached concept of democracy.

Let us take for example the influence of the LGBT+ movement in the US, where many citizens complain of the interference that this organized minority has on the choices of people and families in terms of educating young children on the right to be homosexual, and the advocacy for this concept on famous platforms, such as Netflix productions; manifestations that were labeled by Russian President Vladimir Putin as “monstrous.”

The manifestations of disagreements on democracy are numerous and complex. They cover all aspects of life, including, for instance, social media in the US and around the world. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently described these platforms as one of the worst threats facing democracy; in another proof that democracy can be used in various ways.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Emirati news outlet Al Ittihad.

