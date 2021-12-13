Has Iran’s moment come? And what about us?

Are we indeed at a crossroads with regards to war or peace with the Iranian regime? Is the hour of truth nigh? The Vienna negotiations seem to have reached a dead end, in light of Iranian extremism, despite Western generosity. This sparked frustration among Western politicians who had staked their bets on the success of the policy of leniency with Iran.

After the brief official meeting held on 9 December 2021 in Vienna among participants in the seventh round of nuclear talks with Iran, EU Deputy Secretary-General Enrique Mora stressed in a brief statement that there are many differences that must be addressed, but there is little time to achieve this.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced that it had provided the White House with possible military options for dealing with the Iranian issue.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently requested that the United States "immediately halt" talks on the Iranian nuclear program, during a phone call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and to take "practical" measures against Iran.

In addition, Tel Aviv had recently dispatched Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Mossad head David Barnea to Washington DC, in order to convince the Biden administration of adopting other solutions vis-à-vis Tehran; including what was reported by Israeli Channel 12 TV regarding the Israeli delegation's offer to the Americans to attack Iranian targets outside Iran, where its militias are being active.

Hossein Shariatmadari, editor-in-chief of Kayhan newspaper, and a close confidant of Supreme Leader Khamenei, demanded in his latest article closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime navigation.

Mark Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of the Americas Office of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said - according to the BBC - that certain parties will later realize that military action is the only option left for dealing with the Iranian regime. We cannot be sure whether this amounts to Iranian brinkmanship tactics, or is it indeed a last-resort suicidal option adopted by this failed extremist state drenched in superstition?

Whichever the case, the Gulf states, including Iraq, are directly concerned with these high tensions. They are the ones neighboring Iran, and they are the ones sharing the Gulf coast with Iran; call it whatever you like, either the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Basra, using the ancient description of the Gulf of Qatif, or the Arabian Gulf, it doesn’t really matter. I think that this issue was actively present in the recent Gulf-Arab moves regarding the Iranian dilemma - among other issues of course - and the discussion here focuses on the Saudi Crown Prince's vital tour of the Gulf states, which was not yet concluded by the time this article went into print.

The truth is that Gulf states want peace and tranquility with Iran, and they have no interest in altering the nature of the ruling regime, so long as this is a matter of domestic Iranian affairs, but at the moment, when Tehran’s politicians want to tamper with Arab security, stoke civil wars, and replicate the monstrous Lebanese “Hezbollah” in Yemen and Iraq, here the issue becomes not a border dispute but an existential struggle.

No sane person wants war, but no sane person can neglect preparing for war and taking all calculations and possibilities into account.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, the pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat.

