In his latest book, The Jungle Grows Back, Robert Kagan warns that the forces seeking to destabilize the world order have regained their power.

Contrary to what many observers believe, the current world order is artificial, not natural. A natural world order is one where clashes are constant: each force tries to impose its power and model on the others; and as its economic prowess grows and its nationalistic traits reveal themselves, so do its military expansion ambitions. That’s when wars and conflicts break out.

Let us remember that the balance between European forces held for a certain period of time due to the abundance of neighboring ambitious powers. Between 1850 and 1945, France and Germany went into three wars: one in 1870, one in 1914, and one in 1939. Russia and Germany also faced off in two devastating wars. France and Britain were at war with Germany.

For this reason, history has rarely seen long periods of peace. When it does, it’s usually because a powerful force managed to dominate long enough and install a stable world order.

This is what the United States did after WWII, when all competing Nazi and fascist forces were defeated and the Soviet Union collapsed. Ever since, the world has been living in relative peace, with no devastating wars. As a result, the economy has flourished, technologies have advanced, and the world is now connected like never before.

However, this is all artificial. We can convince ourselves all we want, but this state of things is neither natural, nor real. After years of living in this state, we now believe it is foolproof, but it is not: the ambitious rival forces, or jungles as Kagan calls them, are growing back and seeking to take control.

In a book he had published some years ago, the author had fired similar warning shots intended for former US President Barack Obama. But they were not restricted to Obama; they applied as well to Donald Trump, and they apply now to Joe Biden. Kagan accuses them of leniency, weakness, and an inability to maintain the stability of the liberal world order, which he expects to collapse with the rise of powers like China, Russia, or others seeking to create and impose a model tailored to their interests.

The withdrawal from Afghanistan, the conflict in Ethiopia, the meek support for Ukraine, an unconvincing agreement with Iran… Widespread criticism is leveled at the current US administration for its withdrawalist tendencies and its retreat from its historical role. On the other hand, the Biden Administration’s sole focus at the moment is on China, which it considers its greatest strategic threat, as evidenced by the AUKUS deal. Yet, despite all the analyses and forecasts, no one knows practically how these conflicts will end.

The collapse of US power is undoubtedly synonymous with a new world whose features have yet to crystallize. It is also erroneous to exaggerate the possibility that major events will change the international equation. Even after the end of both world wars, the world was rattled by events of a bigger magnitude than those we are currently seeing, and still, the United States could not do anything about them. The 1949 Chinese Communist Revolution was a disaster for American interests, yet Washington did not lift a finger. In Korea, America came out of the war just like how it entered it, with the exception of the 35,000 deaths and 100,000 injuries its army suffered there. The Vietnam war and the rise of the USSR were also impossible for the United States to deal with.

That the jungles are growing back is an interesting notion that can surely be applied on the Gulf region. The peace and economic prosperity in which Gulf states currently bask are not natural; they’re artificially manufactured by those powers that are fighting terrorism, sectarian militias, and foreign interference in the region’s affairs. To imagine the alternative, suffice it to look at Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen, whose peoples are suffering precisely because these states failed to curb the overreaching jungles growing within them on time.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, pan-Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat.

