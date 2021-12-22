Iran’s weapon of defamation

After four decades, the Iranian Khomeinian regime is still a total alien to the concept of modern statehood, whose basic principles were firstly founded during the Westphalia Conference in 1648, and then its elements, guidelines, and values were polished and complemented following the end of the Second World War, and through the establishment of the United Nations in 1945.

Since Ayatollah Khomeini took over in Tehran, Iran adopted a foreign policy’s methodology and practices that rather resemble those of mediaeval times when no international law was available, norms and traditions were easily breached, intrigues and conspiracies were widespread, lies and fabrications were prevailing, creeds and ideologies were exploited, sectarian and nationalist slogans were applied, nations livelihoods and fortunes were looted, and public information and means of communication were lacking.

Advertisement

It might be difficult to us as modern humans to imagine how life was like during mediaeval times, and how states used to deal with each other or with their geographical vicinity. However, a glimpse at the reality of the Iranian Khomeinian regime’s policies and conduct would help a lot in identifying mediaeval states’ conduct in their foreign policies.

It might be difficult to count the actual examples that indicate the savagery and criminal nature of the Iranian political regime over the last four decades. However, there is an addendum to this savagery and criminal nature manifested in novel conduct and practices that categorically violate religious and legal principles and look like a reversal of the human race’s current development and amazing advances taking place in interaction and telecommunications. The Khomeinian regime – which is still living in mediaeval times – thinks that it is the one and only source of information at all levels, and the one and only side capable of steering domestic and international public opinion.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Further on, it thinks of itself as a political regime that is unique of its kind in conduct and practices on the international level. These unshakable convictions by the Khomeinian regime regarding itself made it proceed with its shameless lies and fabrications, regardless of any religious, legal, or humanitarian deterrence. Thus, this regime goes on with its groundless and unsubstantiated lies and fabrications to an extent that no world country, region, or community is anymore immune to the harm and vile caused by them.

Hence, and stemming from its shameless readiness to spread lies, fabrications, and defamations, this regime is proceeding with its unceasing slanders regarding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a new attempt to demonize its image in front of the international community and fool public opinion on the regional and international levels. The most recent of these Iranian lies and fabrications might be the statement made by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh and quoted by the France 24 news website in Arabic on 20 December 2021, where he says: “Holding a new round of meetings with Saudi Arabia depends on Riyadh’s serious will,” adding: “We call on Riyadh to pursue a diplomatic and political discourse that entails abstention from interference in the internal affairs of other countries, which is the only way for the region to proceed.”

This time, the content of Khatibzadeh’s statement regarding the Kingdom surpasses all the previous accustomed discourse of lies, fabrications, and slanders issued by the Iranian regime. This time, Iran has reached a very advanced level with that unprecedented defamation, in an attempt to seriously tarnish the reputation and image of the Kingdom internationally, expressing a relentless effort to defame its graceful leaders, the Custodians of the Two Holy Mosques, who – with God’s grace – managed to stand up with absolute firmness to Iran’s destructive and damaging policies in the Arab region, and to expose its terrorist policies to the international community.

This major defamation in the statements of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson is nothing more than an indication of the deep level of misery and despair which the Khomeinian regime has reached as a result of its extremist, savage, and criminal policy towards the Arab region, and on the regional and international levels, which might lead to destabilizing the peace and security of the Iranian society itself.

Given that the Khomeini regime was founded on a sectarian and ethnic basis, as well as on destructive and damaging principles, it is incapable of building a strong and progressive economy or an integrated society, nor is it in a position to establish a modern state that is governed by civilized policy and motivated by international constructiveness.

Hence, that regime opted for attacking the Kingdom, being the side most capable of confronting and exposing Iran’s destructive schemes, attempting to vilify the image of the Kingdom’s graceful leadership, the owner of an ambitious vision that aims to grow, develop, and modernize the Kingdom to make it an equal to other well-advanced and industrial countries.

The major defamation issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson flagrantly exposes Tehran’s extremist, terrorist, and criminal policies towards the regional and international communities, simultaneously testifying for the Kingdom’s moderate policies, noble conduct, graceful manners and actions, and its boundless commitment to the constructive international law.

Over 40 years, Iran has breached principles of neighborliness, common norms of ethical conduct, and international law standards through interfering with the internal affairs of Arab countries, seeking to destabilize security, civil peace, and well-being of peaceful societies and moderate political systems, adopting terrorist and extremist organizations, forming racial and sectarian militias, and supporting terrorist parties while urging them to topple legitimate governments.

This is the reality of Iran which – through the defamation gushing from the mouth of its Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson – is attempting to cover up its major flaws, trying to spread limitless lies, fabrications, and falsehoods about the Kingdom, its honorable people, and its graceful leadership.

The extremist Iranian regime – and over four decades – has utterly failed to tar the international image of the Kingdom, or destabilize the Saudi society, or demonize the Kingdom’s leaderships before the international community. Hence, this failure is prompting it to carry on with its extremist and destructive policies, as well as its boundless lies and fabrications towards the Kingdom, the region, and the entire world, given that Ayatollah Khomeini has founded its regime on a sole principle; namely, that of spreading destruction, vandalization, and chaos anywhere that regime can have a presence.

To sum up, it is essential to point out that confronting and exposing the Iranian falsehoods, and warning the regional and international public opinion against its dire consequences on peaceful societies is an easy task – provided that the proper and capable human resources become engaged on the scientific, intellectual, and media-related levels.

Additionally, strategies must be developed that are capable of underlining the existing positive sides and handling the obstructive negative ones. It is an easy equation to grasp and implement in order to confront the schemes of extremist political regimes, be it the Iranian regime or other ones.

This article was published in, and translated from, the Saudi Arabian outlet al-Riyadh

Read more:

UN Chief’s Lebanon visit was all talk and no action

China orders 13 mln Xi’an residents to stay home over COVID-19 outbreak: Officials

Self-driving taxis arrive in Abu Dhabi