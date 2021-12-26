The power of logic in confronting the Houthi militia

Throughout the entire human history, military force was not the only decisive factor in granting victories to states or empires, as it was always accompanied by the equally-effective power of logic, which enhances victory chances, and facilitates its achievement – especially when it is being applied in a seamless and persuasive manner. Logic also enhances defeat chances and increases losses for the side that is acting in a self-contradictory and unpersuasive manner.

The global decline of US power, which is accompanied by the rise of other powers, has many reasons which include the aware disposition by the US’s liberal left for seclusion and withdrawal – which was initiated and consecrated by former President Barack Obama, the relinquishment of allies and convergence with enemies – as apparent with France in the submarines deal and with Iran, and the flawed logic promoted by the US in justifying its foreign policies. Additionally, there are apparent double standards in dealings with various countries globally, particularly in the Middle East, as is evident in the apparent leniency shown towards the Iranian regime while the Arabian Gulf countries are being pressured in a manner that has no immediate effect but does inflict weight through repetitions and accumulations.



Great achievements have been made recently in Yemen for a while, as the logical and normal daily life has been restored there, the Iran-backed Houthi militia have been subjected to continuous, wide-ranging, and strong shelling by the warplanes of the pro-legitimacy alliance, and the entire military condition on the ground has been shifted. None of this could have been accomplished without overpassing some US and Western pressures and conditions, and alienating the obstacles that were set by some major international institutions, obstacles that – in some cases - extended to a kind of collaboration with the Houthi militia.



Before mobilizing armies and moving troops, wars should be steered through strategies, shrewd plans, sanity, insight, and the power of logic. It was the presence of these elements that led to the major shift in the war development there – in support of the Yemeni people’s right to self-determination away from Iran and its ideologically-indoctrinated militia that committed – and are still committing – many war atrocities against the Yemeni people, and fires ballistic missiles and sends rigged cars to Saudi Arabia to hit civilians and civil constructions.



A constant in Iran’s expansionist strategies across regional countries is the use of militia and terrorist formations in launching the ugliest of wars against legal, civil, and media-related institutions, as it launches rockets on Human rights institutions, hospitals, airports, and media outlet centers. It happened in Iraq, Syria, the Gaza Strip, as it is happening in Yemen. Through applying this method, Iran aims to achieve two somehow contradictory objectives; committing horrendous crimes in an attempt to win its battles, and demonizing its rivals while provoking the sympathy of international institutions of all sizes.



Years ago, the Saudi Crown Prince said that, militarily speaking, it is easy to bring the war in Yemen to a decisive end, but he pointed out that Saudi Arabia and its alliance is doing its best to minimize losses and is seeking to lessen any effects on the Yemeni state’s infrastructure and the Yemeni people’s assets. This is exactly the kind of policy that ‘a rescuing friend’ of Yemen would pursue, the friend that is represented in Saudi Arabia and the Legitimacy Support Alliance. On the opposite side of that friend, there stands the heinous occupier with its Iran-dictated policies, which are manifested in the Houthi militia. Hence, the recent precise, and wide-ranging military operations carried out by the Arab Alliance against the Houthis were quite significant in two respects. First, missile factories, along with Iranian and Lebanese leaders who are taking part in the war are being shelled through highly qualitative operations that largely changed the tide of the war, regardless of whether the Houthi militia were positioned at the Sana International Airport or inside civilian buildings for camouflage. Second, the entire operations are being launched according to internationally acknowledged norms and regulations of warfare. Ultimately, the Houthi militia were dealt heavy blows, as shown by facts, information, and statistics that speak for themselves.



An ideology never provides protection to those who believe in it once the war they are fighting gets ferocious and fearsome. All the instances of Iranian expansionism in Arab countries have worked on diminishing the sense of Arabism by Iran’s affiliates, and to achieve that decline in Arab patriotism, Iran was resorting to an extensive, extremist, and adamant sectarian rhetoric, be it Shiite or Sunni. Hence, it is no wonder to see how the sides and persons affiliated with Iran would relinquish their Arabism and patriotism through entirely ideological motivations.



Strong Arab countries are capable of defending their selves, achievements, and future by resorting to their own capabilities and varied alliances. Hence, when the US pulls back its anti-ballistic missiles Patriot system, Russia would instead offer its own THAAD system, and when Saudi Arabia is being systematically and intentionally targeted with ballistic missiles, it is natural for it to seek to defend itself through cooperating with China or other sides to develop its weapons manufacturing program. In the same vein, when Riyadh announces its intention to obtain 16 atomic energy stations, it simply reiterates its right not to be subservient to any particular ally when it comes to defending its own sovereignty and stability.



Some conditions set by the US with regard to its weapons sales are often lacking in their power of logic, and this urged the UAE to reconsider its willingness to purchase the US F-35 fighters due to “strenuous conditions” set by the US. Instead, the UAE bought 80 French Rafale warplanes.



According to international laws, and accompanied by a canny management of alliances with superpowers, any country that possesses a clear vision and a firm decision-making process can strengthen its own capabilities to safeguard its existence, sovereignty, and achievements, particularly when trust in the traditional allies becomes shaky, or when a particular alliance becomes a burden and a source of weakness, instead of being an asset. Arab countries have never been expansionist in their foreign policy, nor did they seek to spread their influence or impose their dominion in the region. However, those Arab countries will also not remain silent regarding any agreements that would disrupt power balances in the region, or disregard the interests and national security concerns of that region’s countries.



The US is persistently facing China in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, and the Biden administration considers the confrontation of China a top priority. Similarly, the US – along with the NATO – is also facing Russia in the Ukraine amid a bleak atmosphere reminiscent of that of the Cold War. Besides, the US is also having serious difficulties in the power market. However, and in spite of all this, it needs to reconsider its priorities in the Middle East and its stances to its allies there, particularly the strong Arab countries and Israel with regard to the greatest threat those allies have there; namely, the Iranian regime, the same regime with which the US is engaged in negotiations in Vienna – while awkwardly excluding those allies from these talks.



To sum up, the power of logic supports countries, and the lack of logic weakens them. At any rate, history reveals flagrantly that countries will do whatever they deem right to protect themselves, and when a reluctant ally alters its priorities, it urges its allies do the same.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, the pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat.



