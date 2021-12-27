The enemy in Yemen is Hezbollah and its big brother

During a press conference yesterday Sunday, Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, the official spokesman of the Arab Coalition for the Support of Legitimacy in Yemen, revealed with irrevocable evidence the deep involvement of the Lebanese Hezbollah in training and enabling affiliates of the Houthi militia on preparing and launching missiles and drone planes on targets in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

The shocking fact unveiled in the press conference was how the Lebanese Hezbollah and its Houthi apprentices have turned the civil Sanaa International Airport to a military base, a depot of missiles and drone planes, and a launch pad for such weapons – while civil airplanes of international missions were landing and taking off! Al-Maliki stressed, though, that the Arab Coalition takes into consideration, while carrying out its legitimate operations, not to affect the airport’s aviation activities, especially when it comes to receiving airflights from the United Nations.

Al-Maliki said that the Arab Coalition has evidence which confirms the Lebanese Hezbollah’s control over the Houthi militia, and that the Iranian special envoy to the Houthis, Hasan Irlu, has been leading the military operations in Yemen.

To make it short, the war in Yemen is a war of Iran and its Revolutionary Guards, of Hezbollah, and probably of some Iran-affiliated Iraqi militias, and other international gangs of the Khomeinian regime who are everywhere. However, the war in Yemen is foremost that of the Lebanese Hezbollah, as evident in a speech delivered by the party’s Secretary General Hasan Nasrallah, during which he flagrantly boasted that his role in the Yemen war has been “the most honorable” one throughout his life, rendering it even more honorable than his claims of liberating southern Lebanon from Israel.

Such a stance is quite conceivable, since the Yemen war is waged in particular against Saudi Arabia, just as it is waged against the national Yemeni project. It is a war that reflects the intentions of Iran and the core of the Khomeinian political creed.

A footage dated 24 February 2016 shows a Hezbollah leading figure in the Lebanese Bekaa valley, while he was training and mentoring Houthi affiliates on targeting Saudi Arabia, saying that he has “a special operation planned for the heart of Riyadh”. In the same vein, the Lebanese daily Al-Nahar last April published a report on Hezbollah’s training of Houthi members in some of its military camps in the northern Bekaa and in southern Lebanon. Moreover, the Yemeni media minister revealed recently that a Hezbollah leading figure, named Akram al-Sayyid, got killed along with some Houthis in an army shelling of the Marib Governorate.

Hence, the enemy in Yemen is the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps – along with its regional representative Hezbollah. It is a full-scale war that leaves no space for any considerations, and this must be stated in reply to some Lebanese bragger-politicians who seek to underplay a confrontation with Hezbollah. It is a war in the full sense of the word, and to stress this it might be necessary to quickly go through some figures mentioned in the Arab Coalition’s press conference yesterday, when al-Maliki said that the Houthi militia has directly targeted Saudi Arabia with 851 drone planes and 430 ballistic missiles, adding that it has also threatened maritime traffic with more than 247 naval mines.

To sum up, we are predestinated to go to this war, although we abhor all wars, but the Iranian attack must be thwarted, and this is the top priority.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, the pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat.

