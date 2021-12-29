Why wouldn’t Iran build a hospital in Yemen?

The sexagenarian Iranian Hasan Irlu, who according to rumors led the militias in Sanaa, was appointed an ambassador to an internationally unrecognized government, despite the protest of the legitimate one, and in violation of all international conventions. The man – an expert in training militias – was assigned in Sanaa months following the killing of Qassem Soleimani near the Baghdad International Airport. He was dispatched by Tehran to Yemen in order to manage the war of the Houthis there against their own compatriots, and just to show the world that Iran is still capable of producing further destruction-experts.

It is well-known that Irlu was one of Iran’s regional proxies, the destruction-mongers that were deployed in some Arab countries to achieve the Tehran regime’s dream of expanding its empire of the weird mixture of Persian nationalism and sectarian chauvinism. As any other human being, Irlu was subject to sickness, but it was more likely for him to get ill in Yemen, whose people are suffering from diseases, ignorance, and hunger, which is all caused by the various weapons and drone planes that are being smuggled by Iran with abundance via various means to Yemen, to be used in killing the Yemeni people. Additionally, Iran is also exporting its ideology to Yemen and funding the war there which, in most cases, kills Yemeni citizens.

Afterall, Irlu did become sick while illegally being in Sanaa, and the request by Tehran to let him be transported back home was approved. However, the man died in Yemen, and the Iranian regime rushed to blame the Arab Alliance for the Salvation of Yemen, claiming that the latter procrastinated his departure permit, as if Tehran is fully capable of curing anyone affected by the ominous Covid-19 disease. Probably the whole thing was a staged drama to appease the marginalized Iranian public opinion.

Iranian statements regarding Covid-19 have been quite peculiar. For instance, once it was said that Tehran managed to manufacture three vaccines to combat that pandemic. Yes, three vaccines! Unfortunately, the Iranian people are dying due to this underestimation by the Tehran regime of their intelligence. It is said that since the pandemic first hit Iran, hundreds of thousands have died there till the moment. However, there are also thousands of Arabs in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria who are losing their lives because of Iranian foreign policies.

At any rate, a quick comparison of the aforementioned Iranian attitude with what the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has been providing to our brethren in Yemen suffices to differentiate between those who genuinely care for the Yemeni human being, and those who present him as an offering at the altar of their haughty illusions.

Accordingly, since the Iranian regime is capable of smuggling weapons and funding its allies for killing the Yemenis, why would it not construct a hospital there that saves life – at least for its own affiliates and leaderships? Moreover, instead of these three vaccines, it should have provided such a hospital with one vaccine, as one should be enough to save the lives of the war and destruction experts it dispatches there, along with the Houthi leaderships. This clears up the essence of such an empire that is based on skulls of other peoples, and the destruction of their livelihoods, be it in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, or Iraq. Hence, the life of an Iraqi, Syrian, Lebanese, or Yemeni citizen is immaterial, as long as it serves the expansion of an illusionary empire at a time when empires have become passe.

Again, that official protest by the Tehran regime was merely an attempt to appease the local public opinion, as was naming Hasan Irlu a “martyr”, for if any Iranian who dies of Corona virus is considered a martyr, then the same should apply for hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children who lost their lives across the world as a result of that pandemic.

On a related issue, the Iranian regime is urging its agents in countries like Lebanon to criticize other Arab countries by resorting to the pretext of lacking human rights while the human rights of the Lebanese citizen are nothing but a farce, let alone that the Iranian citizen as well has only a very limited margin of such rights. In the same vein, the human rights of the Syrian citizen have been entirely erased, thanks to the assistance of Hezbollah’s arms.

It should suffice to question those who organized a gathering for criticizing other Arab countries about their opinion regarding the rights of people who perished in the Beirut seaport incident, who lost their humanitarian rights in identifying the perpetrator(s) of that catastrophe when justice was obstructed, and who is behind obstructing justice and state institutions in Lebanon other than Iran’s proxies?

Hence, what human rights are the organizers of that gathering referring to? They are insulting the intelligence of people who can clearly see how terrible human rights have become in the place they babble from.

To sum up, the ideology that Iran is promoting in the region can be embraced by three types of entities; an ignorant entity, an entity that has private interests, or an entity that is ready to collaborate and serve as a full-time mercenary. Hence, the Iranian project is one of suppression, poverty, dungeons, backwardness, and failing states.

Finally, it might be illuminating to quote an excerpt from an Amnesty International report on the conditions of human rights in Iran: “In one of the bloodiest crackdowns, in November 2019 Iranian Security Forces resorted to excessive, illegal, and lethal force against the crowded protests across the country, particularly against protestors who blocked the roads or in some cases threw stones and attempted to storm public buildings.”

This is just an example among identical open-source reports, which are numerous, and anyone who searches the Internet will find accumulating reports on human rights conditions in Iran, as week as in any place where it has dominance. One wonders if Tehran’s Arab agents wish to actualize a replica of the Iranian model in their own countries, especially since most of the Iranians themselves have rejected that model – which has become futile in its own birthplace.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, Lebanese outlet Annahar al-Arabi.

