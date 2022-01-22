Iran’s Houthis are Yemen’s Iranians

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi does not need to use the language of Hassan Nasrallah to express his loyalty to Iran, his submission to the dictates of the Shia clergy, and his commitment to implementing the instructions of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Iran itself does not hide that it is behind al-Houthi in his war on legitimacy, and it is waiting for the international community to call on Iran to put an end to the war in Yemen, as Iran is a party to that war.

Al-Houthi is an Iranian soldier, as is Nasrallah. This is a fact based on an even greater fact, which is that Iran does not have the means to find solutions to the Lebanon crisis, which makes me certain that this lack includes Yemen as well.

Iran creates crises, which it did and admits to doing, but solving these crises is not within its competence. Nor is it ready to take any responsibility for these crises.

In a moment of despair, it may leave Nasrallah and his army alone to face the Lebanese people. This is the same situation in which al-Houthi and his supporters, who claim to be Ansar Allah, can fall.

I am not exaggerating when I say that al-Houthi and Nasrallah are more Iranian than the Iranians of the regime themselves.

Followers often fall into that immoral trap that is far from the basic conditions of human existence.

Iran is fighting through the Houthis, and it considers them its impenetrable dam and its front against imperialism, but in its Arab form. Iran does not dare to fire a single shot at imperialism, nor at its creation, Israel.

War on Arabs is an Iranian goal accomplished by the Houthis, but they are not only blind tools. Their goals lie in an area beyond direct service performance, because they seek to discover new Iranian war fronts without burdening Iran at the level of the international situation.

From the world’s point of view, they are Yemenis and they have a long-standing problem with the state, and today, in taking over the northern part of the state, they are trying to establish a new formula for governance. That’s a lie. The Houthis lost their previous six wars because they are sectarian and do not seek to obtain citizenship rights, but rather to tear Yemen apart. This is what is happening today.

Al-Houthi realizes, as does Nasrallah, that a war on the Arabs can spare Iran from international punishment. The problem is Arab - Arab. It is not Yemeni - Yemeni or Lebanese - Lebanese. For example, Nasrallah forgot Israel as an enemy, and Saudi Arabia became the enemy. He can find an explanation for this transfer by resorting to sectarian tales in disguise. It is not important for Nasrallah to see his image in the mirror of the people he has misled in the name of the resistance. What matters to him is how his face appears in the Iranian mirror.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi is a faded version of Hassan Nasrallah.

Loyalty to Iran prevails over citizenship, even if that citizenship is in a tribal form. Many Yemenis who supported al-Houthi will regret it when they discover that for al-Houthi, abandoning his Yemeniism was a natural event in exchange for his adherence to Iranian ideology.

Iran imposed its politics on its creed, so whoever follows its creed must be Iranian first. This is what Hassan Nasrallah publicly expressed when he revealed that he is just a soldier with the Wali al-Faqih (Shia authority), and in fact he is an affiliate of the Revolutionary Guards. The same is true of the militia leaders in Iraq who were assembled by al-Sistani within the framework of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The Houthis are not an Iranian creation, but they decided to be worse than that when they put themselves at the service of the Iranian project in the region, which is based on ongoing destruction. This is because Yemen has been sabotaged by them, and it cannot be repaired in a foreseeable time, which is true of Hezbollah, which destroyed Lebanon in a way that made that devastation a way of life.

The Lebanese have realized the fact that any attempt to revive Lebanon must run into the wall of Hezbollah. It is either Lebanon or Hezbollah. Hezbollah moved from government to state and then to all of Lebanon. The death of Lebanon is Hezbollah’s goal to add it to the Islamic empire in Iran. That is the Houthi goal in Yemen as well.

No UN envoy can understand these equations. The Iranians of Yemen are a new form of nationalism that will play a role in destroying its future.

This article was originally published in, and translated from, London-based Arab newspaper Al-Arab.

