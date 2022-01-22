The Abu Dhabi attack and the ongoing war on the Arabs

Whenever we used to write about Iran’s actions in Arab countries in the Levant and the Gulf, we always made sure to attribute the attacks to its militias who are responsible for them. This precision is no longer necessary. The drones and missiles that attacked Abu Dhabi (presumably launched from Sanaa) traveled more than one thousand five hundred kilometers, requiring advanced technology that the Houthis are incapable of producing. Which means the Iranians must be the ones who launched the missiles, or at the very least the ones who made and operated them.

To complete the absurdity of the situation, we have two pieces of news. The first is the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s call before and after the attack for calmness and avoiding regional conflicts. And the other is that Iran is conducting military maneuvers with Russia and China in the coming days. Why is Iran being rewarded, or rather, for what? And why are the Iranian Houthis being rewarded by the United States, when those saboteurs of Yemen and its people are the sole beneficiaries of Biden’s first decision at the beginning of his presidency to remove them from the list of terrorist organizations that President Trump placed them on!

After this bizarre decision, the Americans found an odd justification for it, which is that it was to facilitate the continued arrival of humanitarian aid to the areas controlled by these terrorists.

A few days ago, the government-backed Giant Brigades advancing in the Harib district of Marib governorate displayed aid boxes that the militia had filled after looting their contents and filling them with mines, of which millions were spread throughout Yemen. If the Houthis cannot produce missiles and drones, can they produce millions of mines and explosives, and where do they get their minerals and manufacturing?!

For the first time, in response to the attack on Abu Dhabi, there was a clear American denunciation of this terrorist act, and a demonstration of the American will to help the country maintain its security and stability. But why should we believe the American promise this time and in the face of the first attack, when the superpower did not help its ally, Saudi Arabia, which has suffered thousands of attacks, marches and missiles over the years, and of course not from the Ansar al-Shaytan partisans, but from Iran!

An American commentator said recently that Biden’s decision to remove the Houthis from the list of terrorist organizations had nothing to do with them. Although he did not mention the real reason for the decision from his point of view, we can infer that he meant that the reason for the decision was revenge against Saudi Arabia. Why do we question the euphemism of the American decision?

I have followed international media and some Arab media over the past three days.

From Al-Mayadeen, CNN, Al-Hurra, France 24, BBC and others, the attack of the Mujahideen against Abu Dhabi (assuming that they were the ones who carried it out) was met with great celebration, and very terrifying analyses of their advanced fighting and weapons capabilities, and they were mentioned on the sidelines after hitting the oil installations and the airport causing three deaths and many wounded, all of whom are civilians.

However, since the day after the attack, there is no mention of Ansar Allah fighters (including Al-Junaid, the commander of their air forces) and others who were killed in the coalition raids on Sana’a, and their exact number (according to those deplorable news agencies) is 14 unfortunate souls! I do not know, throughout 2021 which was devastating for the Yemeni people, any census of the dead refugees in their miserable camps in Marib, with Ansar al-Shaytan missiles chasing two million of them, forcing them to flee four or five times, so that those who did not die by missiles died were disfigured by mines.

Ever since the process to liberate the districts of Shabwa governorate began almost twenty days ago, we do not hear anything significant about the actions of Ansar al-Shaytan, and if the BBC or France 24 mentioned anything, other commentators quickly came on calling for peace and an end to the conflict through negotiations, as if the coalition had not issued several cease fires, nor presented peace plans a number of times. Even UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths was unable to conceal his despair, saying as he left his position: “These people do not want peace, they want a military solution, and if they capture Marib, the war will continue forever.”

All this is not intended as a complaint or to show media bias towards Iran, which is a reality. However, the other outcomes are much more fearsome, at the forefront of which is the decimation of the Yemeni people, in addition to the constant threat to navigation in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, the Arabian Sea and Oman; just two weeks ago, Ansar al-Shaytan hijacked a medical aid ship flying the UAE flag. From this perspective, the Iranians did not always try to hide behind the Houthis, but sometimes they showed that they had committed these acts themselves in order for negotiations to be conducted directly with them. Were the Americans and the fleets and aircraft carriers of dozens of Western countries not able to protect commercial navigation, and were they not able to prevent the smuggling of Iranian weapons to Ansar al-Shaytan?!

The intention is not, as I said previously, to complain about the Americans, the Russians, or the Chinese (who are counted as allies of the Gulf states as well). But rather the intention is to bring an end the excuses that have multiplied so much they have become senseless and mundane. Who among us does not want peace? We Arabs are the most affected by wars, because our leading countries in the region, from Egypt to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have been leading for years with examples of development, progress and urbanization that on par with their peers in today’s world. Those who create prosperity are the keenest on security and peace. But what should we do if the Iranian regime, which created these militias in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, has been working for a long time to destroy our stability, construction, civilization, progress and humanity!

This great civilizational advancement must be protected. These 100 million Arabs must be saved from the destructive wars waged by the Iranian regime on them simply because they are Arabs. Freedom for Yemen is a campaign for safety and peace in the face of Iranian war and destruction.

The UAE has called the Security Council to meet in order to condemn this aggression. It is an aggression against all Arabs, because it is an aggression against the state which is the model for the new Arab civilization.

The Messenger of God, peace be upon him, said: “He who takes up arms against us is not one of us.” They have been taking up arms against us for two decades across the region. We should not hesitate to say: It is a war, or multiple wars, waged by Iran against us Arabs, and if there are those in the international community who are still talking about the negotiated solutions that the Arabs practiced for a long time in Yemen in particular, let us say to them now: There will be no talking until after the liberation of Yemen!

This article was originally published in, and translated from, pan-Arab daily Asharq al-Awsat.

