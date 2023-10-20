How Saudi Arabia is becoming a world leader in organ transplants

In an operation theater in Saudi Arabia recently, a liver transplant was undertaken entirely by robots, with a team of surgeons spending ten hours supervising the groundbreaking surgery that helped solidify the Kingdom’s position as a world leader in organ transplantation.

As the monitors beeped and the surgical instruments worked their magic, the dedicated team at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center (KFSH&RC) successfully completed the world’s first fully robotic liver transplant on a 66-year-old Saudi man grappling with non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis (NASH) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Since then, four more such transplants have taken place, all involving Saudi nationals. They are the first in a long line of patients who will benefit from robotic liver transplants in the future.

Speaking exclusively to Al Arabiya English, Dr. Dieter Broering, the executive director of the Organ Transplant Center at KFSH&RC, said the specialty hospital has spent four decades working to put the Kingdom on the global map for organ transplantations. He said this new milestone promises a new era of healthcare innovation, where precision and minimal invasiveness redefine what’s possible in organ transplantation.

Organ transplants in Saudi Arabia

The journey of organ transplantation in Saudi Arabia began in 1979 with a kidney transplant from a living donor. In the 44 years since then, the Kingdom has made substantial strides in the field.

This recent breakthrough marks a pivotal moment for KFSH&RC. While some medical centers have explored minimally invasive liver transplant methods, involving hybrid techniques, KFSH&RC stands alone in offering a complete robotic liver transplant procedure. This groundbreaking surgical achievement obviates the need for hybrid approaches and sets an entirely new standard for precision in transplant surgery.

Dr. Broering revealed the meticulous groundwork that paved the way for this historic achievement. “Of course, you can imagine that this surgery did not happen overnight. Major milestones require significant preparation,” he said.

The journey, said the doctor, began in 2018 with the introduction of robotic surgery to the field of transplantation.

Initially, the team focused on robotic donor surgeries for kidney and liver transplants, with “remarkable success.”

These procedures led to a significant reduction in complications, shorter hospital stays, and less post-operative pain for the patients, said Dr. Broering.

Multiple positive outcomes encouraged the team to take the next step: Performing robotic transplants, starting with kidney transplants.

However, the real breakthrough came when the team ventured into robotic liver transplants, a procedure known for its complexity and associated complications.

‘A major step forward’

“It really was a major step because liver transplant itself is considered one of the most complex surgeries as it involves the abdomen and an open procedure and has a complication rate of roughly 50 percent. This effectively means that every second patient will have some kind of complication because of the big incision. Complications include wound hematoma and wound infections,” the doctor explained.

However, he said, by using robots and a heightened level of precision that the technology offers, the incision can be significantly smaller, meaning fewer complications during and post-surgery, thereby ensuring quicker patient recovery.

When incorporating new technologies, patient selection is critical, said the doctor.

In the case of robotic liver transplants, patients should ideally have no previous major abdominal surgeries and anatomical considerations. The procedure is best suited for elective cases and not for patients with acute hepatic failure.

“If other surgeries had been conducted in the abdomen in the past, then there are so many adhesions that you cannot get easy access to the liver,” he said.

“The other important factor is the anatomy – the match of the donor’s liver because here, we’re talking about a living robotic donor surgery, followed by a robotic implantation of the graft donated from the donor,” the doctor explained.

This led to the first patient, a Saudi male, undergoing this historic transplant.

Highlighting how complicated the surgery was, Dr. Broering pointed out that the patient had hepatitis C, complete liver cirrhosis, and a liver tumor.

A ten-hour procedure

The team of anesthetists, doctors and nurses then planned for the surgery.

“The procedure takes around 10 hours of operating time, but we know that the watch time itself is not so relevant for the patient. More important is that it’s done in a very stable situation.”

The first phase of the surgery involved removal of the cirrhotic liver, widely considered the most challenging part due to the complex network of blood vessels and the high risk of bleeding. Remarkably, the robotic platform’s ability to control intra-abdominal pressure contributes to reduced blood loss during this phase.

Following the removal of the cirrhotic liver, the donor liver’s right lobe is implanted with a small incision, connecting the blood vessels and the bile duct systems. This process demands the collaboration of an extensive medical team, including anesthesiologists, nurses, technicians and surgeons.

A unique aspect of this procedure is that it’s a living donor robotic surgery, meaning, it co-occurs with the recipient’s surgery, requiring two operating rooms with robotic systems.

Dr. Broering said it is important to note that the robotic system does not operate autonomously but, rather, enhances the precision and control of the surgeon’s movements. He emphasized that the robotic platform provides extreme magnification, exceptional instrument articulation, and precise movement, making surgeries safer and more accurate.

“So, it’s not like what we see in the car industry with autonomous driving,” he explained. “The robot is only facilitating the movement of the surgeon. He can move instruments better with higher precision due to extreme magnification.”

Soon, robotic-assisted surgeries are poised to become the standard in organ transplantation, much like their increasing prominence in other medical disciplines, such as neurology or OB-GYN, said the doctor. This shift promises better outcomes, improved patient experiences and cost efficiency in the long run.

Benefits of robotics

The advantages of robotic surgery are manifold, ranging from reduced pain and shorter scars to faster recoveries and lower complication rates. Patients who experience fewer complications spend less time in the hospital, return to their regular activities more quickly and enjoy a higher quality of life in the long term.

The initial financial investment in robotic surgery is offset by these long-term benefits, Dr. Broering said.

“If a patient has fewer complications, then in-hospital stays are much shorter – only one week of hospital stay is enough, leading to faster recovery and overall cost efficiency,” he added.

When asked about the Kingdom’s unique position in the field of organ transplantation, Dr. Broering pointed to the unwavering support of the government and hospital management. Their commitment to providing the best healthcare for the Saudi population drives the adoption of latest medical innovations, he said.

With its remarkable talent pool and the enthusiasm of its healthcare professionals, Saudi Arabia is on track to lead not only in transplantation, but across various healthcare domains, Dr. Broering added.

The Kingdom’s organ transplant journey

The journey of organ transplantation in Saudi Arabia began in 1976 with a kidney transplant, carried out at King Faisal Specialist Hospital.

As the field of transplantation continued to evolve, Saudi Arabia recognized the need for comprehensive legal and ethical guidelines. In the 1980s, the country established the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation (SCOT), a pivotal organization responsible for regulating, overseeing and promoting organ transplantation in the Kingdom.

In the early stages of organ transplantation, Saudi Arabia collaborated with international organizations and experts to enhance its capabilities. This collaborative spirit was instrumental in training local medical professionals and developing world-class facilities. Physicians from renowned transplant centers worldwide played a crucial role in training Saudi doctors and nurturing their expertise in transplantation.

The advancement of organ transplantation in Saudi Arabia has witnessed numerous groundbreaking moments, notably in 1989 when the first liver transplant was performed at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, expanding the range of available organ transplants in the country.

In the 1990s, the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation introduced a national organ donation program to encourage deceased organ donation, a vital step in addressing the increasing demand for organs.

In 2007, Saudi Arabia accomplished its first successful heart transplant at King Faisal Specialist Hospital, solidifying its position as a pioneering nation in transplantation.

In March 2021, the Saudi Cabinet approved the human organ donation regulation during a virtual meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz. The regulation, which was approved by the Shoura Council in September 2019, allows for the transfer, cultivation, preservation and development of organs to preserve human life, protect the rights of those from or to whom organs are transferred, license health facilities, define their responsibilities in relation to organ donation and transplantation, and prevent exploitation of the patient or donor’s need or trafficking in human organs.

A 1982 fatwa (religious edict) by the Senior Ulama Commission concerning organ donation and transplantation granted “the permissibility to remove an organ or part thereof from a dead person,” allowing for the donation of the organ, or part of it, to a living person.

Challenges in the field

Saudi Arabia, like many other countries, faces challenges in the field of organ transplantation, primarily over scarcity of organs for transplant, resulting in long waiting lists. The Kingdom has actively been working on strategies to promote organ donation and raise awareness on its importance.

Saudi Arabia’s organ transplantation efforts and donor list gained prominence in 2021 when King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman registered themselves for the organ donation program of the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation (SCOT). Their aim was to encourage more to join the donor list.

At the center of organ transplantation in the Kingdom is KFSH&RC.

In recent years, KFSH&RC has elevated itself to a world-renowned center for solid organ transplants, currently performing more than 800 procedures annually.

This places it among the top three or four such centers globally, with no Western institution boasting such high volumes, said Dr. Broering.

The hospital’s emphasis on quality, outcomes, and post-transplant patient care, including innovative approaches such as integrating artificial intelligence and virtual care, bears testament to the country’s commitment to achieving excellence in healthcare.

Over his 13-year tenure at KFSH&RC, Dr. Broering has witnessed a tenfold increase in transplant numbers – some 800 organ transplants are now carried out each year – and marked improvements in transplant quality, outcomes, and patient care. The Kingdom’s relentless pursuit of medical innovation and excellence ensures a bright future for Saudi Arabia’s leadership in organ transplantation and, indeed, healthcare as a whole.

“This is because we have fantastic support from the government … they want the best care possible for the Saudi population. They are really pushing us to make sure we have the best available technology and the best medications so that the Saudi population recovers faster from all types of diseases. So, it’s really a matter of investment and a matter of pushing the latest medical innovations,” Dr Broering said.

“I’m proud to say that in the field of transplantation, we are not only on the map, we are also leading the world in the field of living donor liver transplantation,” he added.

