Legalized surrogacy, unmarried couples allowed IVF: Inside UAE’s new fertility laws

Sweeping changes to fertility regulation in the UAE – which have relaxed laws around IVF and egg freezing for non-Muslim, unmarried couples and lifted a ban on surrogacy – have been welcomed by experts, who say couples now have more options than ever to conceive or have a child.

In a significant legal development, unmarried non-Muslim couples in the UAE are now permitted to undergo in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, following a recent revision to the law, provided the relevant eggs and sperm are taken from the couple concerned.

New surrogacy laws

Updates to the country’s fertility legislation also remove a previous clause that criminalized the involvement of a third-party woman in carrying a couple’s child – paving the way for couples to explore surrogacy options.

James Clarke, of Counsel at BSA Middle East law firm, explained to Al Arabiya English the latest revisions to the law.

The previous law prohibited the practice of “external insemination between a sperm taken from the husband and an egg taken from the wife, then implanting the fertilized egg into the womb of another wife of the husband,” said Clarke. However, this particular clause has been rescinded, thereby granting the emirates within the UAE the authority to establish their own regulations on surrogacy.

“This means that in order to use a surrogate, a couple will need to use their own eggs and sperm and gain the broad consent of the relevant UAE regulator under Article 8 in order to proceed to use a surrogate,” explained Clarke. “The implications of this are that a woman who is not able or who does not wish to carry a child may still be able to have a baby that is biologically hers and her partner’s, subject to regulatory consent.”

The recent amendments in assisted reproduction laws not only open the door to IVF for unmarried couples but also introduce regulations governing the utilization of embryos and eggs in these procedures. The new regulations impact not only IVF and surrogacy but also the preservation of embryos and eggs. Previously, the freezing of embryos was illegal in the UAE, but this is no longer the case.

Relaxed regulations introduced on 1 January, 2021, permitted the freezing of eggs for both social and medical reasons, such as preserving fertility before undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatment or for those at risk of premature ovarian failure. The use of frozen eggs was, however, limited to use only by married couples.

Clarke said the changes introduced by the 2023 law have relaxed the legal clauses on the use of frozen eggs for non-Muslim couples who no longer have to be married to use frozen eggs.

Eggs and embryos may be preserved for up to five years, with the possibility of extensions.

Unmarried non-Muslim couples allowed IVF

Speaking to Al Arabiya English, founder and CEO of Nabta Health, Sophie Smith, said according to Article 8 of the new ruling published in the Official Gazette, unmarried non-Muslim couples (along with married Muslim and non-Muslim couples) can now seek permission from the relevant health authorities to pursue IVF.

The changes to the law allow couples who are not married to apply for IVF, provided they agree to register the child under both their names.

“There were several key factors and motivations that led to the decision to allow unmarried, non-Muslim couples to undergo IVF treatment in the UAE,” said Smith. “These factors include a growing demand for IVF treatment among unmarried, non-Muslim couples.”

Increased acceptance

This, said Smith, is likely due to several factors, including the increasing number of unmarried couples in the country, the growing awareness of IVF treatment, the increasing social acceptance of IVF treatment, and a rise in infertility rates.

“There is also a desire to promote inclusivity and tolerance. The UAE is a multicultural and cosmopolitan society, and the government is committed to promoting inclusivity and tolerance among its residents. The decision to allow unmarried, non-Muslim couples to undergo IVF treatment is a sign of the UAE’s commitment to inclusivity and tolerance,” she observed.

Another factor in the changes, said Smith, is a desire to support the UAE’s economy, which is reliant on the tourism and hospitality industries.

A boost to medical tourism

Smith believes the decision to allow unmarried, non-Muslim couples to undergo IVF treatment is likely to attract more medical tourists and visitors to the UAE, which will boost the country’s economy.

“Overall, the decision to allow unmarried, non-Muslim couples to undergo IVF treatment in the UAE is a positive step for the country,” she said. “It signifies the UAE’s commitment to modernization, inclusivity, and tolerance. It is also likely to have a positive impact on the UAE’s economy.”

The changes to the law allow couples more rights and options and are likely to lead to increased access to fertility treatments, an expanded range of fertility treatments, and increased investment in fertility research and development, Smith added.

More importantly, the changes to the law in the UAE provide increased access to fertility treatments.

Fertility preservation options have now been extended to individuals and couples who may not be ready to have children at the moment, but who “want the option of having children in the future.”

It also paves the way for increased investment in fertility research and development, said Smith.

Paving the way for fertility research

According to Smith, the UAE is a regional leader in fertility research and development. The new law is likely to encourage more investment in this area, which could lead to developing new and more effective fertility treatments.

“The UAE is already a major hub for medical tourism in the region. The new law is likely to make the UAE an even more attractive destination for couples seeking fertility treatment,” Smith said.

Her views were echoed by Clarke, who said: “This (changes) is likely to lead to an increase in demand for such services, both among expats and medical tourists, making the UAE more competitive in the region.”

He added: “The changes to the law are consistent with the direction of change in laws regarding family matters more broadly in the UAE, including the laws introduced in February relating to the rights of non-Muslim expats to marry and divorce in the country, approved in November 2021 by the late President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nayan.”

The changes promise to make the UAE more attractive to international talent for the country’s growing expat workforce and as a medical tourism destination at the heart of the region.

Laws around surrogacy

One of the significant changes in fertility legislation is the allowance of surrogacy for couples in the UAE. As Smith explained, the changes to the law mean that surrogacy is now permitted for married couples who are unable to conceive a child on their own.

However, it is still illegal to use a sperm donor other than the husband or an egg donor other than the wife.

The law stipulates that the surrogate mother must be a UAE citizen or resident between the ages of 25 and 35. She must have a healthy medical history, with no criminal record, and be deemed physically and mentally capable of carrying the pregnancy to term.

Smith explained that safeguards and regulations have been implemented to ensure the ethical and legal conduct of surrogacy arrangements in the UAE.

All surrogacy and fertility treatments are required to be carried out at licensed clinics, in keeping with the guidelines in place to ensure safe and ethical practices. “Changes to the law are designed to protect the rights of both the surrogate mother and the intended parents,” Smith added.

Egg-freezing rules relaxed

In a significant legislative move in 2023, the UAE also ushered in progressive changes to its egg-freezing laws, marking a historic shift in reproductive rights.

Before the latest updates, only married couples were permitted to preserve their eggs, and the maximum storage period was limited to a non-renewable five years.

However, these restrictions have given way to a more inclusive approach. Unmarried and single women have now been granted the right to freeze their eggs, empowering individuals to make personal choices about their reproductive future. Furthermore, the new regulations offer greater flexibility by allowing the renewal of egg freezing beyond the initial five-year term.

“The updates to the egg-freezing laws were made in response to the growing demand for egg freezing from unmarried women and single women, an increasing awareness and social acceptance of the benefits of egg freezing, and the desire of the UAE to support its female population with its diverse work-life aspirations,” explained Smith.

“The changes make it clear that the government supports non-traditional family planning methods, such as IVF treatment for unmarried, non-Muslim couples. This is likely to lead to increased acceptance of these methods among the general public,” she added.

While welcoming the relaxation in legal norms, Clarke highlighted the importance of knowing where restrictions are still in place.

“It remains unlawful for eggs or sperm to be used from any party other than the couple concerned. So, egg and sperm banks will remain illegal for both Muslim and non-Muslim couples in the UAE,” he cautioned.

More ‘open’ fertility conversations

Smith said the changes in legislation would also lead to greater emphasis on individual choice and autonomy and encourage more open and honest conversations on fertility.

“This is a positive development as it can help reduce the stigma and shame associated with infertility,” she said, adding: “The changes provide greater support for couples struggling to conceive. This can help reduce the stress and emotional burden associated with infertility.”

The recent changes to the UAE’s laws on surrogacy and fertility treatments are closely aligned with its broader societal and economic goals of attracting international talent, fostering a diverse and inclusive society, and promoting gender equality, said Smith.

This is important as the UAE is a rapidly growing economy and needs to attract skilled workers from all over the world.

“And finally, by giving women more control over their reproductive future, the UAE is reaffirming its commitment to empower women and enable them to participate fully in society,” Smith said.

‘Do your research’

Smith advised individuals or couples interested in taking advantage of the new fertility options under the updated laws to make sure they understand the government mandates in terms of healthcare provision and insurance coverage.

“Actively pursuing fertility treatments can be a physically and mentally draining process. Make sure you have the right support system in place to provide you with care and seek out licensed, value-based providers to support you with advice and information that is tailored to your decision-making process,” she said.

Smith also has advice for those looking to become surrogates.

“If you are considering becoming a surrogate, it is important to research and understand the process involved. You should also make sure that you are emotionally and physically prepared for the surrogacy process,” she said.

Cassie Destino, founder of IVF Support UAE and Fertility Doula, told Al Arabiya English that surrogacy is a “unique need in the infertility space.”

Explaining the point further, she said: “There are two kinds of surrogacy. Traditional surrogacy is when the surrogate provides the egg used to create the embryo and carries the pregnancy. A gestational surrogacy is when the intended mother uses her eggs and has the surrogate only to carry the baby, eliminating the surrogate’s biological connection to the baby.”

She added: “There will be a need to have a pool of appropriate surrogates here. It’s still early to say what kind of an impact this will have, but it’s certainly exciting to have this new option.”

Luciano Nardo, founder & CEO of UAE-based NOW-Fertility, told Al Arabiya English that the latest changes in the fertility law enhance access to treatments available to those unmarried, non-Muslim couples wishing to conceive with the use of their gametes and embryos only.

A surge in demand

He believes fertility clinics and IVF specialists across the country will see a surge in women seeking information on IVF and opting to preserve their fertility in the wake of the relaxed laws.

“I believe that the number of IVF cycles carried out in the UAE annually will increase significantly and steadily in the years to come,” said Nardo. “The fertility industry will see unprecedented overall economic growth and undoubtedly will contribute to the economic growth of the country since many other sectors will benefit indirectly.”

Nardo further said that prospective patients will not only be coming from within the UAE but overseas as well, especially from the other GCC countries, where the fertility law is far more restrictive, and from Europe, where some of the treatments, such as IVF for sex selection that are allowed in the UAE are prohibited.

Nardo said the latest changes mean that accessing treatment will be easier and less stressful, eliminating the need for some couples to take extended time off work, travel overseas and face additional unnecessary costs.

“Apart from the non-Muslim resident population of the UAE, significant interest will also be seen from couples who live in other GCC countries where the current fertility law is more restrictive and the services available are limited,” he added.

UAE’s progressive steps

Nardo said the changes to surrogacy are a particularly significant step forward in the UAE.

“Surrogacy is a new licensed service within the assisted reproduction sector, and it will require careful planning and well-defined standard operating procedures to oversee the wellbeing and welfare of the commissioning parents, host mother, and the child,” he said.

“Clinics will need to have a dedicated professional team to care and advise those embarking on surrogacy, work closely with counselors, legal services and independent surrogacy agencies.”

Nardo believes the UAE will be at par with other countries globally in terms of legal fertility treatments, except gamete and embryo donations.

“As a result of its high quality of services and infrastructures, latest available technologies, well-trained and experienced international professionals, and a robust framework for accreditation of the fertility centers, the UAE will become one of the desired destinations to travel for assisted reproduction,” Nardo observed.

Egg-freezing will also become a particularly popular route for women wanting to safeguard their future or delay starting a family, said Nardo.

As part of the assisted reproductive procedure, a woman’s eggs (oocytes) are extracted, frozen, and stored. Once she is ready to be pregnant, the eggs can be thawed and fertilized into embryos. The embryos are then transferred to the uterus at a later stage.

The process requires women to undergo controlled hormonal stimulation for 9-10 days. Following this, she undergoes a small procedure to retrieve her eggs.The eggs are then frozen or cryopreserved using an advanced technique called vitrification. Theoretically, eggs may be frozen indefinitely, as no biological activity occurs during cryopreservation.

“It is of paramount importance that women wishing to preserve their eggs for non-medical reasons and unmarried non-Muslim couples wishing to embark on fertility treatment make well-informed decisions,” said Nardo.

The importance of taking legal advice and accessing fertility counseling for support and its broader implications should not be underestimated. The choice of the clinic where to have the treatment should be based on the availability of treatments and the latest technologies in the laboratory, experience of the fertility team, success rates, personalized financial schemes, and dedicated information and support services.

Family planning and the use of fertility services, specifically, are among the most significant decisions that many people are likely to take in their lives.

“These are often long-term plans, and couples should consider where their lives may take them. The implications should be anticipated and considered early so that any necessary future flexibility can be accommodated at the planning stage itself,” Clark added.

