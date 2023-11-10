Fact or fiction? The damage of misinformation, disinformation in the Israel-Hamas war

When scores of foreign journalists were shepherded into a room in Tel Aviv and shown government-compiled footage, depicting acts of violence and mutilation that occurred during the Hamas incursion in southern Israel on October 7, it marked a watershed moment in information warfare during the conflict.

Israel – in the wake of the bloodiest day in the country’s history and its relentless retaliatory bombardment on the besieged Gaza Strip – wanted to take hold of a narrative that had seen an influx of both misinformation and disinformation, as supporters on either side aimed to garner support and vilify their adversaries.

In the era of social media, the Israel-Hamas conflict has been marred by a surge of misinformation over the past one month. Misleading videos, translation errors, and outright false claims have taken center stage, often overshadowing accurate reporting from the region. It has brought new meaning to the Fog of War, with truth being one of the earliest casualties.

Experts have told Al Arabiya English that social media has long played a critical role in battles. Still, increased internet access, the proliferation of smartphones and the misuse of social media have led to an unprecedented information war in the Middle Eastern conflict.

‘Staggering’ volume of disinformation

Executive director of US consultancy firm SITE Intelligence Group, Rita Katz, described the level of disinformation about the Israel-Hamas war as “staggering.”

“I’ve been tracking conflicts for several decades. I’ve never seen anything like this,” she told Al Arabiya English. “It’s even making its way into respected news outlets in ways I never thought possible.”

Since the deadliest day in its history, Israel has been quick to set straight what they say is the true story.

To combat disinformation, FakeReporter – a disinformation monitoring organization based in Israel, founded by a team of researchers, activists, and OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) experts – is running a war room staffed with 2,500 volunteers across Israel. The volunteers flag and report suspicious, malicious and graphic content to the platforms themselves. FakeReporter also debunks misleading narratives on social media.

In a slick media campaign, Israel has repeatedly published graphic imagery of the massacres of October 7 and the plight of the hostages taken by Hamas to justify their retaliatory actions.

Lior Haiat, spokesperson of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Al Arabiya English that Hamas “lies to its public and the entire world” and that it will work to combat their “propaganda.”

“Hamas uses the media and social networks as a tool to spread false propaganda and incitement to hide war crimes and the crimes against humanity committed by Hamas terrorists.”

Haiat said Israel acts in several ways to fight the lies of Hamas, but claimed “the main way is presenting the truth to the world.”

“In recent weeks, we have been showing a 47-minute film taken entirely from the body cameras found on the Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacre,” he said. “We want the world to see exactly what kind of enemy Israel is fighting.”

Haiat says there are dozens of examples of misinformation that Hamas spreads – often by using images from other regions of the world and images created with artificial intelligence – in order to show Israeli harm to civilians.

Haiat gives an example of the explosion at Al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip on October 17.

“Minutes after the explosion, Hamas accused Israel of bombing the hospital and less than an hour later reported at least 500 dead from the attack. A short time later, the facts became clear: The explosion occurred due to a missile that was fired by Islamic Jihad terrorists towards Israel, which fell inside the Gaza Strip,” Haiat said, adding that the number of casualties amounted to several dozen only.

Unfortunately, many media outlets around the world published Hamas’ lies without any investigation. Only hours later did the media correct the news and publish the truth: That Islamic Jihad had fired the rocket, and that Hamas had lied.

Another issue is the denial of the massacre, says Haiat.

“Since the October 7 massacre, Hamas terrorists brutally murdered, butchered and executed more than 1,400 Israelis, including babies, children, women and the elderly. They did not differentiate between Jews and Muslims. They came to kill us all in monstrous, horrific activities. Yet, unfortunately, Hamas has been trying to promote a campaign to deny the atrocities,” Haiat added.

Head of communications at FakeReporter, Yotam Frost, told Al Arabiya English that the war between Israel and Hamas extends beyond the battleground. It unfolds daily on social media.

“FakeReporter has observed a concerning surge in disinformation, particularly on X. In these times, exercising critical thinking is crucial to differentiate between facts and opinions.”

The consequences of disinformation and misinformation are profound, he said.

“They pose a serious threat to democracy, weakening social resilience and fostering stress, anxiety, hatred, and extremism. They can easily impact military, political, and diplomatic processes and actual decision-making. This threat goes beyond mere disinformation and attacks the very foundations of a democratic society and our ability to conduct a rational, fact-based debate.”

For supporters on the pro-Palestinian side, the focus has been on civilians being killed by Israeli bombardment, with little mention of the October 7 attacks.

The imagery has, say, experts, in many ways, led to tens of thousands of protesters rallying across the Middle East and in parts of Asia, Europe, and the United States in support of Palestinians and condemnation of Israel as it intensified its strikes on Gaza.

However, as supporters from each side of the war have grown and swelled across the planet, so too have the falsehoods.

Experts say the sheer volume of information and constant propaganda and counterpropaganda have made it nearly impossible to separate fact from fiction.

Earlier this month, the Associated Press highlighted that in the age of social media, misinformation about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has surged.

False claims, misinformation

Recent weeks have seen false claims, including allegations of “crisis actors” staging scenes of carnage and US Marines joining the fighting on the ground in Gaza.

They gave multiple examples that have since been debunked, including a video currently circulating online, purportedly showing Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing support for Palestine. However, the video in question is from 2021 and captures Putin’s remarks during Russia’s Victory Day military parade, where he spoke about the defeat of Nazism. Russia has, so far, issued measured criticism of both sides in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Despite the claims, the video does not contain any reference to the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Another video shared on social media, seemingly depicting an Israeli tank being hit in an airstrike, is not genuine, AP found. The footage is computer-generated and was extracted from a trailer for the video game “Squad,” released in December 2022.

Another video circulating online, purportedly showing bodies moving beneath white cloths, was actually found to be from 2013 and captures students protesting at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt. It has been wrongly presented as evidence that Palestinians and Hamas are faking deaths during the Israel-Hamas conflict. In reality, the video has no connection with the current situation in the Middle East and was shot nearly a decade ago during a protest in Egypt.

The White House last month also had to retract President Biden’s statement about seeing images of beheaded children after Hamas’ attack on Israel. Initially, Biden mentioned seeing such pictures during a meeting with Jewish leaders, describing the attack as the “deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.”

These unverified claims circulated widely, fueled by a news reporter’s statement on a live broadcast and information from the Israeli government. However, a White House spokesperson clarified later that neither the president nor US officials had independently confirmed or seen such images or reports.

Gaza hospital bombing

Among the conflict’s most contentious topics to date has been the bombing of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

In a misleading video circulated online, falsely claiming that it showed a failed Hamas rocket hitting the hospital. This video, initially from 2022, had no direct connection to the recent hospital incident.

As both sides sought to assign blame for the tragedy, social media users shared posts purporting to show a screenshot of an Israeli army Facebook account stating in Arabic that it had “decided to bomb” the hospital to “give them euthanasia.”

However, that post did not originate from an official Israeli army account, with a Meta spokesperson confirming to FullFact that the account had since been removed for being “inauthentic.”

As fact-checkers pointed out, Israeli army appears to have just one Arabic language account, which looks very different to what was seen in the posts.

Disinformation ‘inflames emotions’

Katz told Al Arabiya English that this episode highlights the danger of disinformation during crises, especially those involving civilian casualties and war crimes, as it can inflame emotions, fan the fire of online debates and deepen divides.

The media has played a role as a conduit for information about ongoing events in the region. Millions of social media users have relied on thousands of local journalists on the ground in Gaza as sources of information on the ground, providing continued updates through their social media platforms.

However, the sheer amount of information has also paved the way for misinformation.

Social media platforms, said Katz, have played a major role in the problem. She said while disinformation during wars is not new, and certainly not surprising, one thing that’s new with the Israel-Hamas war is that X, formerly known as Twitter, is, in many ways, the central venue where it all goes viral.

“During crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, Twitter was far more aggressive in combatting this content, pushing the fringe conspiracists and trolls onto Telegram and ‘alternative’ social media platforms. Even with the Russia-Ukraine war, most of the globally aimed disinformation action is happening on Telegram, with X being a secondary venue to further disseminate it,” she said.

However, the Israeli-Palestinian issue is far more divisive than any other issue one can think of, Katz added.

As such, people are far more invested in skewing the conversation to favor their “team,” creating an inventive to amplify false information, whether wittingly or otherwise, said Katz.

“The intensity surrounding this conflict makes this disinformation all the more dangerous. Given all the protests and even deadly attacks we’ve seen across the globe in the last month, it’s not hard to imagine a fake image or video going viral and inspiring an attack. In a larger sense, it’s disturbing to think how much public opinion is surely being swayed by reports and media that is completely fake,” she said, adding that the Israel-Hamas war requires an exhausting amount of fact-checking, contextualization, and skepticism.

Katz further said: “Even respected outlets like the New York Times were forced to walk back their reporting about the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital blast, admitting that they took too seriously the dishonest claims of Hamas. This, though, begs the question: Why would reporters give Hamas any more credibility than they would ISIS?”

Frost agrees.

“The rapid dissemination of information today contradicts the essential process of thorough investigation, verification, and the subsequent delivery of reliable information to the public. This was evident in the recent Gaza hospital explosion. It took several hours to probe the bombing’s source before providing accurate information to the public.”

However, during this investigation, disinformation had already gained traction. Fragments of information were widely used in the first few hours to promote allegations against Israel, Frost said.

For example, FakeReporter has witnessed how several high-profile accounts of X were substantiating their claim that Israel was behind the explosion, on a tweet made by a social media advisor to the prime minister’s office, believing it was an official response, Frost said.

“In reality, he couldn’t have had any evidence at that point and was only speculating. In another example, an Israeli journalist shared an old video of a rocket malfunctioning in the sky, raising accusations that Israel was trying to cover up its actions. On that same day, a Facebook page claiming to be an official Israeli army page gloated and took responsibility for the explosion, misleading many. It was a complete fake.”

Frost added: “This highlights the challenge of correcting disinformation once it takes hold, as many tend to cling to their initial beliefs even when confronted with subsequent evidence.”

Social media platforms a factor

Katz said she believes the majority of the disinformation we’re currently seeing on the matter originates on X, formerly Twitter.

“The platform’s laxed censorship policies and algorithms – combined with the divisive nature of this conflict – have laid the foundation for the chaos we now see on X. Of course, I understand that honest mistakes in reporting are an inevitability and that liars and trolls are not new to Twitter, but these problems on X have never been so consequential as they are now,” Katz added.

“Whatever productive discourse or democratized journalism Elon [Musk] envisioned for X has not played out, and this Israel-Hamas war content is proof,” Katz said.

AI fanning flames

“Add AI [artificial intelligence] to the equation, and now you’ve arrived at the unprecedented chaos we see playing out: Rapidly produced propaganda posters spammed everywhere, fake images being reported on as legitimate news. Even AI image-detecting programs can’t often settle the authenticity of an image, as seen with a photo of a burned baby,” said Katz, referring to a doctored image shared in the early days of the current conflict.

Katz highlighted how media outlets began reporting about an assassination attempt on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by a militant group.

“Reports of the supposed event were all over Twitter, accompanied by a video of militants exchanging fire. It took hours before denials by both the Palestinian Authority and the group mentioned settled things down. The Internet is the main battleground for extremist communities from ISIS to neo-Nazi accelerationists. Without the Internet – and unmoderated venues thereon –they can’t grow. Watching what is happening with the Israel-Hamas war, I’d say that assessment stands,” Katz further observed.

In information provided to Al Arabiya English, Google & YouTube's PR team covering the Middle East and North Africa region, said the media platforms take thier commitment to combating misinformation very seriously including during crises when people seek authoritative and reliable information.

It said YouTube remains committed to enforcing its Community Guidelines as this crisis develops, and its teams are working around the clock to monitor for harmful footage across languages and locales. YouTube’s Community guidelines cover a range of policies including hate speech violent extremism, violent or graphic content, harassment and misinformation policies.

Across Google Ads and YouTube, they have implemented a ‘sensitive event’ to help prevent inappropriate ads or video monetization. When they declare a ‘sensitive event’, they do not allow ads that exploit or capitalize on tragedies, nor do they allow YouTube videos to monetize to exploit or capitalize on these tragedies unless they include crucial context, such as authoritative news reporting.

‘Complete fabrications’ add to chaos

Program Coordinator at Wilson Center, Yusuf Can, agreed that disinformation and even complete fabrications have spread rapidly after Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“The actions of social media giants such as X have enabled disinformation to spread quickly. Regulations may help, but every false claim could potentially provoke a wider conflict,” Can said, adding that with thousands of lives lost, the dissemination of false information has not only added to the chaos, but has also exacerbated the emotions of millions across the planet.

He pointed to a recent case involving the distribution of videos, supposedly portraying an Israeli air assault. However, it became evident upon closer scrutiny that the videos had been extracted from video games, notably Arma 3.

Mainstream media outlets also experienced their fair share of fake footage, Can said.

“A manufactured video claimed to show a BBC report, declaring that weapons provided by NATO to Ukraine had been sold to Hamas. The circulation of the content continued to spread despite the BBC denying the existence of such a report. Last but not the least, the US Embassy in Lebanon had to put out a statement, denying that the embassy was being evacuated after false reports garnered attention online.”

Can also raised the role of Musk and his platform, X, in the spread of disinformation. Musk’s changes to the platform, including the disbanding of the Trust and Safety Council, he said, has raised questions about the handling of disinformation. The algorithm on X was modified to prioritize engagement, which incentivized sharing of false information.

Other platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram have also struggled with false information related to the conflict, said Can, adding that these underline the challenges of addressing disinformation during crises. The European Union has since taken steps to crack down on tech giants, including Meta (owned by Mark Zuckerberg) and X, to combat the spread of disinformation.

Creating confusion and fear

Can stressed the need for swift and decisive action to counter disinformation during crises like the Israel-Hamas conflict, adding that it is a well-known fact that false information has the potential to influence public opinion, create confusion and fear, and even shape government policies.

“This confusion can hinder informed decision-making. Manipulative content often stokes strong emotions like anger, fear, or sympathy. These emotions can be redirected to serve a specific agenda, often by insidious actors. Yet, even more daunting is that false information involving multiple nations can strain international relations,” Can said.

Marc Owen Jones, a disinformation expert and professor at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Qatar, told Reuters there was often a rise in disinformation during conflicts.

“I think Hamas are sending mixed messages. On the one hand, videos of attacks [shared by the militant group] are obviously brutal. On the other, some attempts are being made to try and deflect attention from those with stories about being humane. Clearly, they seem directed at different audiences, but the combined effect is to muddy the waters about the truth in the conflict,” he explained.

At FakeReporter, Frost said their “strong recommendation” is to be extra-cautious about trusting information circulating on social media.

“When you come across online information, verify the distributor’s credibility and official status. Check for evidence from reliable channels, like official media outlets. If information is attributed to a source, look it up to confirm if they indeed published it. Follow disinformation watchdogs such as FakeReporter that keep the public informed about false information.”

Frost said it is crucial to recognize that social media platforms have the capabilities – whether in terms technology, human resources, or financial resources – to minimize the spread of disinformation.

“Regrettably, they choose not to implement those measures, and their policies fall short in effectively minimizing misinformation and disinformation. Notably, platforms like X have reduced their already severely understaffed trust and safety team,” Frost said.

“Even when it is utterly clear that a post is fake, it is not taken down. This decision reflects a strategic choice of X and other social platforms. For this reason, FakeReporter and senior officials in the Israeli high-tech community have created “Digital Dome”- a digital platform to protect the public from harmful content.

“This innovation relies on a combination of AI technology and reports by users across all platforms, which act as our ‘eyes on the ground.’ We have accumulated over 20,000 reports to date. Initial screening is conducted by dedicated volunteers, who identify and forward content that clearly violates the community guidelines of social media platforms. The reports are then further refined by a separate team before being submitted directly to the platforms. “

‘Tactical’ disinformation

Tod Helmus, senior behavioral scientist at think-tank RAND, said, at the tactical and operational level, the war in Gaza, and the Israeli ground incursion are about bombs, guns, mortars, and the ability of each side to make street-by-street gains in a deadly urban battle.

“At the strategic level, though, the war is about perception, telling a story about who is the victim and who is the aggressor. And if the prelude to the invasion of Gaza is any indication, lies, mistruths, and disinformation will play a key and continuing role in this fight.

“In past Israeli campaigns into Gaza, such as the ones in 2012 and 2014, initial support for the Israeli operation faded as sympathies increasingly turned toward the Palestinians who were suffering high civilian casualties in the densely populated landscape. This was buttressed by the Hamas media wing, which effectively used images and video of the conflict, and the resultant suffering, to change international opinion,” Helmus said.

The stakes are even higher today, he added. “The atrocities committed by Hamas militants in Israel have quickly been termed as ‘Israel’s 9/11.’ Israel has consequently set a political objective of total destruction of Hamas.”

Helmus further said: “Perceptions of civilian casualties in Gaza are, in strategic military parlance, the center of gravity for the conflict. High civilian casualties will dissipate Israel’s international support and risk limiting the destruction they can rain on Hamas. Each side knows this and will attempt to shape perceptions, in some cases through any means necessary, and false information will play a key role.”

This information war will play out on several fronts, said Helmus.

“In Gaza, Israel and Hamas will release information that is to their advantage. Israeli army spokesmen will highlight Hamas’s use of human shields and Israeli care in striking targets. Hamas will play up the civilian toll. Both sides will release reams of supporting footage. Outside Gaza, throngs of worldwide supporters will be eager to cheer the cause for their side and will create, like, and share content accordingly.”

So, what’s the way out of this misinformation maze?

“Really, the best recommendation for the throngs of supporters and those watching on the sidelines is to be careful what they believe in and in what they share,” said Helmus.

“Find trusted sources, corroborate information where you can, be suspicious of emotionally laden content or overly dramatic headlines, and take a pause before hitting that share button. Though truth is the first casualty of war, it is still its best weapon. As the international community assesses the loss of civilian life, it will be critical to cut through the morass of mistruths and collect cold, hard facts,” he added.

