.
.
.
.
Language

France’s northern coast witnesses the return of over 200 seals

Grey seals swim in the North Sea close to Walde lighthouse in Marck near Calais, France, February 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Grey seals swim in the North Sea close to Walde lighthouse in Marck near Calais, France, February 13, 2021. (Reuters)

France’s northern coast witnesses the return of over 200 seals

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Marck

Published: Updated:

Crowds of seals lie on the sand, some wriggling towards the water, on the northern French coast where they are staging a comeback.

Drone images show around 250 wild grey seals, adults and cubs, frolicking at low tide near the town of Marck.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Seals started to disappear from the Cote d’Opale in the 1970s, under pressure from fishermen who saw them as rivals for their catch.

Seals, which have no natural predators in the English Channel, have been a protected species in France since the 1980s and as a result they have begun to return to the coast.

“At low tide, they settle here to get fat, to rest and to prepare for their upcoming hunt at sea,” seal enthusiast Jerome Gressier told Reuters.

According to a 2018 report of the Hauts-de-France region’s Eco-Phoques project, at least 1,100 seals now live in the area.

In the region’s Baie de Somme, harbour seal numbers grew by 14.4 percent between 1990 and 2017, while grey seals rose by 20 percent, the study found.

Dozens of grey seals rest on a sandback close to Walde lighthouse in Marck near Calais, France, Fevruary 4, 2021. (Reuters)
Dozens of grey seals rest on a sandback close to Walde lighthouse in Marck near Calais, France, Fevruary 4, 2021. (Reuters)



Gressier uses a long-focus lens to identify injured seals.

“It allows us to see if there are any animals who are caught in nets,” he said. “It hurts them enormously if they are caught by the neck.”

Injured seals are treated at a nearby animal rescue centre in Calais.

Centre manager Christel Gressier says many of the animals they deal with are seals, some abandoned by their mothers.

“At around three weeks, the mother will quickly teach it to hunt, but if the seal is not able to manage, or do it quickly enough, she leaves and she goes about her business,” she said.

“It is at this moment that we can intervene for seals that would not have been able to adapt quickly enough.”

Read more:

UK’s chief mouser celebrates 10 years on the prowl

Calls for culling of Pablo Escobar’s hippos over threats to biodiversity: Scientists

Rhino believed to be 'world's oldest' dies aged 57 in Tanzania

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA
Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction

Top Content

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services
UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface
Cutting the fat: More than 30,000 gastric sleeve surgeries in Saudi Arabia in 2020 Cutting the fat: More than 30,000 gastric sleeve surgeries in Saudi Arabia in 2020
United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel
Coronavirus puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree Coronavirus puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree
Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More