.
.
.
.
Language

Britain's Queen urges unity in TV message hours before Harry and Meghan interview

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II signs her annual Commonwealth Day message in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Britain, in this picture issued March 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II signs her annual Commonwealth Day message in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Britain, in this picture issued March 5, 2021. (Reuters)

Britain's Queen urges unity in TV message hours before Harry and Meghan interview

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth celebrated on Sunday the sense of Commonwealth unity fostered by “a time like no other”, just hours before a US interview with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that could deepen divisions in the royal family.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a speech to mark Commonwealth Day, dedicated to the countries mainly from the former British empire that maintain links with Britain, the Queen welcomed the “deeper appreciation of the mutual support and spiritual sustenance we enjoy being connected to others” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have all continued to appreciate the support, breadth of experiences and knowledge that working together brings, and I hope we shall maintain this renewed sense of closeness and community,” she said in a televised message.

For almost 50 years, the royal family has attended an annual Commonwealth Day service at London’s Westminster Abbey in March, but it has been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Charles, joined by other royals including his elder son and heir, Prince William, also broadcast a tribute to the courage shown by people throughout the Commonwealth in response to the pandemic.

The messages air hours before CBS broadcasts the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly anticipated tell-all, their first in-depth interview since they moved to the US.

Oprah Winfrey’s scoop will see Harry and Meghan explain why they abandoned Britain to start new lives in California.

Read more:

Love, adultery and betrayal: Biggest British royal TV interviews

Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Britain’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle ‘ready to talk’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss in 5 days Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss in 5 days
Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy
Iran says US approved release of frozen Iranian assets in Iraq Iran says US approved release of frozen Iranian assets in Iraq
Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day
Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Lawyer Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Lawyer
Speedy variants power COVID-19 virus surge sweeping Europe Speedy variants power COVID-19 virus surge sweeping Europe

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More