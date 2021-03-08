International gang plotting to smuggle $353,938 Lamborghini out of Dubai arrested

Criminals planning to smuggle a rented Lamborghini worth $353,938 out of Dubai using forged license plates have been arrested by Dubai Police.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Four men from an undisclosed Eastern European country were arrested when officers tracked them down following a tip-off from the luxury vehicle rental office after the car went missing.

Police located and monitored the would-be thieves over several days before raiding their hideout in a high-end neighborhood.

Inside, they found forged number plates and forging tools.

Colonel Adel Al-Joker, Acting Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said in a statement that the men admitted to renting the car with the intention of smuggling it out of the country.

Police used ‘artificial intelligence technologies’ to track down the suspects, according to a statement.

“This is another great achievement added to the proud record of Dubai Police in ensuring the emirate's security and safety as well as preserving people's money and property,” said Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Read more:

Dubai Police use 3D facial reconstruction to help identify dead man found at sea

Man gifts girlfriend stolen baby camel, arrested by Dubai Police

Dubai Police fines outdoor tour operator $13,600 for breaking COVID-19 rules