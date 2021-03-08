.
International gang plotting to smuggle $353,938 Lamborghini out of Dubai arrested

The four suspects (pictured), from the same undisclosed Eastern European country, were arrested on suspicion of planning to smuggle a rented luxury car out of Dubai. (Dubai Police via Facebook)

International gang plotting to smuggle $353,938 Lamborghini out of Dubai arrested

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya

Criminals planning to smuggle a rented Lamborghini worth $353,938 out of Dubai using forged license plates have been arrested by Dubai Police.

Four men from an undisclosed Eastern European country were arrested when officers tracked them down following a tip-off from the luxury vehicle rental office after the car went missing.

Police located and monitored the would-be thieves over several days before raiding their hideout in a high-end neighborhood.

Inside, they found forged number plates and forging tools.

The rented Lamborghini that was intended to be smuggled out of Dubai. (Dubai Police via Facebook)
Colonel Adel Al-Joker, Acting Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said in a statement that the men admitted to renting the car with the intention of smuggling it out of the country.

Police used ‘artificial intelligence technologies’ to track down the suspects, according to a statement.

“This is another great achievement added to the proud record of Dubai Police in ensuring the emirate's security and safety as well as preserving people's money and property,” said Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

