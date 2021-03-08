UAE Haagen-Dazs branches rename ice cream flavors, celebrates iconic Arab women

As part of Haagen-Dazs’ International Women’s Day 2021 celebrations, the brand has renamed four of its ice cream flavors to the region’s most iconic female figures in several of its Dubai branches, a statement released by the company said.

The company renamed their vanilla, Belgian chocolate, salted caramel and strawberry and cream flavors to reflect four iconic women for their achievements.

The initiative ensures that customers start their orders by stating what they want and end it with a self-affirming flavor reflecting the successes of the women.

Vanilla has become Raha Moharrak, the youngest Arab and first Saudi woman to have climbed Mount Everest and the Seven Summits, with the accompanying slogan of “Scale New Heights.”

Salted Caramel is now Yasmin Yousri, three-time cancer survivor, blogger and art director, with the slogan “Beat the Odds”.

Nayla Al-Khaja replaced Belgian chocolate, with the slogan: “Direct My Story.” The UAE’s first female film Director/Producer, she is one of the most powerful personalities in Arab Cinema.

Strawberries and Cream has become Maz Hakim, a UAE-based radio DJ, international presenter and TEDx speaker, and rests on the “Design My Destiny” slogan.

The signature ice creams will be available in some of the Dubai’s Haagen-Dazs branches including: Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Kite Beach. Ice creams are free to women exclusively on March 8, and at discounted rates until March 21.

The ice cream brand has also been asking residents across the Gulf region to nominate motivational women of their choice by March 14 to name two of their bestselling flavors in their honor.

“We believe the world needs to hear about these remarkable women living in the Middle East, from all walks of life , who have shattered glass ceilings, looked beyond life threatening illness, scaled even the world’s highest peak and taken a passion project to one of the world’s leading fashion houses,” said Haagen-Dazs Global Brand Director Michelle Odland.

