Meghan’s estranged father says royal racism allegation ‘was just a dumb question’

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle said on Tuesday that he did not think the British royal family was racist and hoped that an alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan’s son was just a dumb question.

Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about “about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gives an interview to Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. (File photo: Harpo Productions Handout via Reuters)
“I have great respect for the Royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are,” Markle told ITV.

“The thing about what color will the baby be or how dark will the baby be. I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody, you know, it could just be that simple. It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist.”

Thomas Markle said though that the comment should be investigated. He said his daughter had let him down while he was ill.

