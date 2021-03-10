.
.
.
.
Language

Ferrari unveils new Formula 1 car, the SF21, to begin testing in Bahrain

Pit crew wheel the car of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany at the Mugello circuit, in Scarperia, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, ahead of Sunday's Formula One Grand Prix of Tuscany. (File photo: (AP)
The Associated Press, Maranello, Italy

Ferrari unveiled its new car online Wednesday, becoming the last of the 10 Formula One teams to present their 2021 editions.

The car, which is named SF21 for Scuderia Ferrari, has a new power unit. A bright green sponsor’s logo on the engine cover stands out on the otherwise red car.

“The color looks a little bit more dark compared to last year and there’s this other shade of red in the back of the car,” returning driver Charles Leclerc said, adding that the green “was a last-minute change.”

The new SF12 Ferrari F1 car is seen in this handout photo released from Maranello, Italy, on March 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Leclerc and new teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. will drive the car for the first time during a filming day at the Bahrain circuit on Thursday. Official preseason testing starts on Friday in Bahrain, where the season opens on March 28.

Sainz Jr. said he and Leclerc will drive “only 10 laps more or less, each” on Thursday, “but at least we will get our first taste.”

“Then on Friday we start to get serious and start to properly test the car and get ready for the season,” Sainz Jr. added.

Ferrari struggled last season with Leclerc finishing eighth and the departed Sebastian Vettel 13th in the drivers’ standings. Ferrari was sixth in the constructors’ standings.

